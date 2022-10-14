Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72: Tributes flood in for ‘unique talent’ who starred in Harry Potter

Advertisement

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent said.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing Hogwarts’ beloved gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the ITV drama.

Tributes to the actor, who received an OBE in 2006 for his services to drama, are beginning to pour in.

Coltrane was one of the UK’s most beloved comedians before acting and making his big break playing Fitz in Cracker.

Belinda Wright, Robbie Coltrane’s agent, said the 72-year-old Harry Potter star died Friday.

“Please respect Robbie’s family’s privacy at this poignant time.”

Coltrane played Hagrid, Hogwarts gamekeeper, in all eight Harry Potter films

In a statement, she said: “My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records Award for winning three consecutive Baftas for Best Actor for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada. TV series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role that brought joy to children and adults alike around the world, sparking a flurry of fan letters for more than 20 years.

James Bond fans are also writing to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

‘For me personally, I will remember him as an always loyal customer. He was not only a great actor, but also forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I will miss him.

“He leaves behind his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, a suburb of Glasgow, Scotland.

He studied art at Glasgow Art College and made his acting debut as a 12-year-old on stage as Henry V.

He made his film debut in Death Watch in 1980, before appearing in comedy films including The Supergrass (1985) and The Pope Must Diet (1991).

He was known for appearing on popular comedy shows, including The Young Ones and The Comic Strip Presents.

He also appeared in two Bond films, Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough in the 1990s, starring a former KGB agent turned mob boss.

Coltrane became the first person to be cast in the Harry Potter series after JK Rowling personally picked him.

Tributes begin to pour in to the star, including from comedian and actor Stephen Fry.

Stephen Fry starred with Coltrane in the comedy series Alfresco. He said: ‘

“I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago,” Fry tweeted.

‘I was awe/terror/love struck all at once.

“What depth, power and talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honks when we made our first TV show ‘Alfresco’.

‘Farewell, old man. You will be so terribly missed.’

This story is being updated.