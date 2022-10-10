Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ Gets the Action Figure Treatment Courtesy of NECA

Fans of Rob Zombiewas recently released The Munsters will soon be able to take home their own Herman, Lily and Grandpa Munster courtesy of NECA. The masters of all things toy are bringing fans of the series-turned-movie 7-inch-tall figurines, and to sweeten the deal, they’re even adding a version of Zombo to the collection. Colorful as they are, each figure is a wonderfully vivid rendition of the film’s main characters, with Lily gorgeous in a purple dress, Herman’s dazzling green skin as clear as ever, and Grandpa, aka the Earl’s pale blue flesh, brought out by his iconic suit complete with his embellishments. Famous for his rock and roll character, Herman comes out with a record accessory, while Grandpa holds his shovel and Zombo tickles taste buds everywhere with a box of his Crumble Creature Crackers.

Zombie’s take on Herman’s origins (Jeff Daniel Phillips) and Lily Munsters (Sheri Moon Zombie) legendary love story only came on Netflix a few weeks ago. The film saw a cast of wild and crazy characters set against the backdrop of an incredibly colorful Transylvania. Richard Rem played dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang who, along with his bumbling sidekick Floop (Jorge Garcia), brought the creation known as Herman Munster to life. Looking for a woman to accompany him for eternity, Herman met Lily and a romance quickly developed between the two, much to the dismay of Lily’s father, The Count (Dan Roebuck). Through twists and turns, the audience watched as the family eventually made their way from their beloved dark and gloomy Transylvania to their home at 1313 Mockingbird Lane in sunny and upbeat California.

The feature also has a star Tomas Boykin as Lester the Werewolf, Lily’s gambling addict brother; Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, the Earl’s ex-wife who still loves the vampire; Catherine Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr; original member of the CBS series, The Munsters, Butch Patrick as Tin Can Man; and Sylvester McCoy as Igor, the Earl’s butler and right-hand man.

Quite the departure of Zombie’s regular blood-filled projects, The Munsters found a younger generation of monster lovers who tuned in to the cartoonish fun. Campy and over-the-top, the feature received mixed reviews after landing on the platform in September.

If you need even more Munsters themed materials for your collection, check out the two in-universe vinyls recently released by Waxwork Records. One contains a few hits from Zombo, and the other is a Lily and Herman cover of the classic Sonny and Chero hit “I Got You Babe.” There’s also the recently announced original soundtrack and, of course, the physical copies of the movie with a slew of bonus content.

The NECA figures will be released later this year. Below you can view some photos.

