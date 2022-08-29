Rob Schneider Kate McKinnon mournful Hallelujah as Hillary Clinton after loss moment SNL went woke

<!–

Deuce Bigelow star Rob Schneider has said that Kate McKinnon’s cringe-inducing SNL portrayal of Hallelujah as Hillary Clinton after she lost to Donald Trump was when he realized the show was “over.”

The actor, who was hired as a writer in 1988 before becoming a cast member in 1990, said it hurt him to criticize his alma mater.

But he says he can pinpoint the specific moment when the show stops laughing to make political points.

He revealed it was when McKinnon, while Hillary Clinton sat down at the piano and mournfully sang Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah after her memorable election defeat.

McKinnon wore one of Clinton’s signature white pantsuits as she played Cohen’s iconic song on piano for the studio audience.

The Emmy winner seemed to get visibly emotional during some of the more poignant moments in the song.

“I hate to shit on my old show,” Schneider told me The Blaze‘s Glenn Beck. “I literally prayed, ‘Please make a joke at the end,'” Schneider recalls.

‘Do not do this. Please don’t go down there. And there was no joke at the end, and I said, ‘It’s over. It is over. It won’t come back.”

Schneider says the show has now essentially moved from comedy to politics and is now “indoctrinating” people.

He also believes SNL is not the only culprit and is equally critical of late night comedy shows in general, arguing that there is no “independent voice” among hosts such as Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel.

“You can take the comedic indoctrination process with any of the late-night hosts and exchange them with each other. That’s how you know it’s not interesting anymore. There is no longer an independent voice,” said the Deuce Bigelow star. “It’s all comedic imposition indoctrination.”

Schneider, who is known for his conservative political views, was also unhappy with Alec Baldwin’s impression of Donald Trump.

“I don’t think his impression is comical because, as I said, I know how his politics lean, and it spoils any surprise. There is no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he plays,” he said in 2018.

