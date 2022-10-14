Rob Schneider claims Bill Murray ‘HATED’ SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley

Bill Murray ‘hated’ SNL cast members including Adam Sandler and Chris Farley when he co-hosted the show in the 90s, former co-star Rob Schneider has claimed.

SNL alum Rob, 58, said the 72-year-old Groundhog Day actor harbored a ‘naked rage’ towards the cast, adding he ‘absolutely hated us’ during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk on Thursday.

Murray was part of SNL’s principal cast from 1977-1989 but returned to guest host the show five times between 1981-1999. He worked alongside cast members Rob, Adam and the late Chris Farley when he emceed the show in 1993.

Ghostbusters star Murray has recently been hit by accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour to a female staffer earlier this year, as well as purported bullying on set.

Oh dear: Bill Murray ‘hated’ SNL cast members including Adam Sandler and Chris Farley when he co-hosted the show in the 90s, former co-star Rob Schneider has claimed (Murray pictured on SNL in 1981)

Schneider said: ‘He was super nice to fans, he wasn’t very nice to us.’

Schneider claims Murray ‘really hated’ Adam Sandler, surmising that he ‘couldn’t get into the groove of the actor’s skits.

He said: ‘Sandler was just committed to it, and just like, as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up.’

Deuce Bigalow star Rob also alleged Murray hated Chris Farley ‘with a passion, like he was just seething looking at him’ – claiming he despised the star’s hedonistic lifestyle. Chris battled alcohol and illicit drug abuse during his life, dying aged just 33 in 1997.

Claim: SNL alum Rob, 58, said the 72-year-old Groundhog Day actor harbored a ‘naked rage’ towards the cast – and despised Adam Sandler and Chris Farley (pictured in the 1990s)

Rob said: ‘I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die [in 1982], that he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know.’

Schneider says he is proud that Murray ‘hated me less because he’s my hero.’

Murray famously had a backstage brawl with co-star Chevy Chase, 79 , shortly before a 1978 episode in which Chase returned to host.

SNL vet Laraine Newman recalled that she and Jane Curtin had seen the fight, which broke out in John Belushi’s dressing room, along with their late costar Gilda Radner.

Back then: Schneider said: ‘He was super nice to fans, he wasn’t very nice to us’ (pictured with Tim Meadows, Chris Farley, Adam Sandler on the show in 1993)

‘It was very sad and painful and awful,’ she said.

‘It was that same kind of tension that you would get in a family,’ Curtin continued. ‘And everybody goes to their corners because they don’t want to have to deal with the tension. And it was uncomfortable.’

She described Murray and Chase as ‘two bull mooses going at each other’ and said, ‘the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.’

The two were tight-lipped when it came to what exactly started the fight, but Newman said cryptically, ‘I think they both knew the one thing that they could say to one another that would hurt the most, and that’s what I think incited it.’

Despite the unprofessional moment, Cohen noted that Murry and Chase worked again together in 1980s Caddyshack, where ‘everything worked out,’ though the two share few scenes in the classic golf comedy.

The claims come amid claims Murray paid a female staffer $100,000 after he kissed and straddled her on set, leading to the movie being canned.

The comedian was working on Being Mortal earlier this year when he is said to have interacted with the unidentified woman.

SNL icon: Schneider says he is proud that Murray ‘hated me less because he’s my hero’ (Murray pictured on SNL in 2016)

She claims she was unable to move because of his weight, it is alleged, with Murray later paying the woman $100,000, it was reported.

The April incident on the set of the $20 million movie – controversial comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut – caused Disney to shut down production, and there’s no indication as to whether the movie will ever be completed.

Murray had been overly friendly and allegedly ‘sexual’ with one female production staffer – whose name has been kept anonymous, according to Puck.

The actor claims that he believed the woman had been flirting with him and at one stage, he and the woman were close to a bed.

It was then that he allegedly began kissing her body and straddling her, leaving her unable to move because of his weight on top of her.

Murray then moved in to kiss the woman on the mouth, although the pair were both wearing face masks, it is claimed. The alleged action took place in front of witnesses.

Murray immediately said his antics were meant to be playful but the woman saw it as sexual and was said to be horrified by what had occurred, according to Puck.

The woman immediately complained, with her allegations backed up by a second staffer who saw what happened, it is claimed.

Searchlight suspended the production of the film, although the exact reasons were not detailed in an any company memo distributed to the crew.

It would be Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut.

A source told Puck how Murray felt terrible over what had happened, particularly that fellow crew members lost their jobs as a result of the production halting.

Tense situation: Murray famously had a backstage brawl with co-star Chevy Chase, 79 , shortly before a 1978 episode (pictured in a still from the episode with Jane Curtin)

Murray and the woman eventually reached a settlement with the actor paying her just over $100,000 in exchange for complete confidentiality as part of a non-disclosure agreement, Puck reported.

The woman is also said to have waived any rights to legal claims she might have been able to make against the producers, including Searchlight and Disney.

Speaking on CNBC in April, Murray was coy with the details when he was asked what happened.

‘I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. As of now we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other,’ Murray said.

‘We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me.

‘The world’s different than it was when I was a little kid,’ he added. ‘Things change, times change.’

Murray had believed that the resolution might see production on the movie restart, but in the MeToo era, that simply hasn’t happened and it now appears that the film which been half shot, and also starred Seth Rogan, will ultimately be cancelled.

Last week, Geena Davis detailed her own unpleasant experiences working with Bill Murray on their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change in her new memoir Dying Of Politeness.

The 66-year-old acting icon revealed on Friday to The Times how Murray allegedly created an uncomfortable atmosphere during her audition for the film, which he starred in and also co-directed with Howard Franklin.

According to her, Murray screamed at her in front of ‘hundreds’ of people on set because she was allegedly late, though she says she was merely delayed by the wardrobe department.

According to a Times summary, ‘[Davis is] introduced to [Murray], she writes, in a hotel suite, where Murray greets her with something called The Thumper, a massage device he insists on using on her, despite her emphatically refusing.’

The concerning encounter was followed up by a more humiliating incident when the Royal Tenenbaums actor allegedly lost his temper while filming Quick Change.

‘Later, while they’re filming on location, Murray tracks Davis down in her trailer and begins screaming at her for being late (she’s waiting for her wardrobe), continues to scream at her as she hurries onto the set and even as she gets there, in front of hundreds of cast, crew, curious passers-by,’ the publication added.

Murray is pictured with his second wife Jennifer Butler Murray, who says he assaulted her and threatened to kill her shortly before they split in 2008

‘That was bad,’ Davis said of her audition with Murray as she mused about how she might have handled the incident differently.

‘The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part. I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…’ she said.

However, she conceded that her words could be construed as victim blaming when it was pointed out to her.

‘Ha. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault,’ she said.

So far, Murray has not responded publicly to Davis’ remarks, either in the interview or in her book.

Last year, the actress Lucy Liu also described the verbal abuse Murray allegedly threw at her while they worked together on the action comedy Charlie’s Angels.

Richard Dreyfuss, left, said Murray hurled a glass ashtray at him. Harold Ramis, right, who starred with Murray in Ghostbusters, claimed the star shoved him against a wall while filming Groundhog Day, which Ramis directed

‘As we’re doing the scene, Bill starts to sort of hurl insults, and I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on,’ she described on the Asian Enough podcast.

The film and television star, who called the former Saturday Night Live star’s insult ‘unacceptable’ and ‘inexcusable,’ added that she ‘was not going to just sit there and take it.’

‘So, yes, I stood up for myself and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have,’ she added defiantly.

Murray reportedly got physical with director Harold Ramis on Groundhog Day. The director allegedly threw the actor against the wall during the dispute. Ramis’ daughter claimed Murray didn’t talk to the director for 20 years after the fight and that Ramis’ was ‘heartbroken.’

Murray was also accused of attacking and threatening to kill his ex wife Jennifer Butler Murray. The pair wed in 1997 after Murray had an affair with Butler while still married to his first wife Kelly.

But their marriage imploded in 2008, with Butler Murray accusing the star of assaulting her, and even threatening to kill her. She also claimed he was unfaithful.

Murray also reportedly hurt The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou costar Anjelica Huston’s feelings after he didn’t invite her out to a dinner party during filming.

‘The first week I was there [filming in Italy], we were all in this little hotel, and he invited the entire cast to go and have dinner, except me,’ she said in 2019.

Meanwhile Ansari also faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2019 over an incident in 2018.

A woman had claimed he ignored verbal and non-verbal cues she did not want to be physical with him at the end of a date they went on.

He said: ‘I’m sure some of you are curious how I feel about that whole situation. And it’s a tricky thing for me to answer ’cause I felt so many things in the last year or so.

‘There’s times I felt scared. There’s times I felt humiliated. There’s times I felt embarrassed.

Geena Davis, 66, wrote in her memoir Dying Of Politeness about her terrible experiences working with Bill Murray on their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change; seen in 2019 in LA

‘And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward.’

He continued: It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person.

‘And I always think about a conversation I had with one of my friends where he was like, ”You know what, man? That whole thing made me think about every date I’ve ever been on”.

‘And I thought, ”Wow. Well, that’s pretty incredible. It’s made not just me, but other people be more thoughtful, and that’s a good thing”.’

He added: ‘And that’s how I feel about it…and I know this isn’t the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show.

‘But it’s important to me that you know how I feel about that whole thing before we share this night together.’