Rob Page insists Wales ‘need every player fit and available’ to have any chance of victory

Wales lost 1-0 to Poland and were relegated from the top tier of the Nations League

Robert Page insisted Wales’ relegation from the Nations League’s top flight is not going to ‘derail’ his World Cup-bound side.

Wales’ relegation ended with a 1–0 defeat to Poland at Cardiff City Stadium and relegation from League A.

Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner.

“We all hate losing football games, we don’t like being relegated,” Wales coach Page said.

‘But let’s look at the opposition we’ve been up against – Holland, Belgium and Poland. And we’ve had a lot of injuries. But it’s not going to derail us, it’s not going to destroy our confidence at all.

‘We moved up, we wanted to use playing in this league as a tool to improve our younger players and expose them to better players and teams, which is what we have done.

“From our point of view, from the development of the last few years, we have been in the games as we were today.

‘We created enough chances to win with our second string XI and that’s no disrespect to the players that were out there but when you’re missing Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Ben Davies, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu and Chris Mepham, that’s a big part of the team.

“We are disappointed that we have lost the game and been relegated, but it is not the end of the world and we are now fully focused on the World Cup.”

Wales captain Gareth Bale played the full 90 minutes and he now returns to Los Angeles FC ahead of Wales’ World Cup campaign.

Page added: ‘They want Gareth available to them and we want him in the physical position for the first (World Cup) game against the USA. We will contact them and make sure he is in the right place.

‘What he does from now until the first game, we will be in touch with the club and help manage those minutes.

‘They’re a good outfit, LA, so they know exactly how to get him from where he is now to full fitness, which is 90 minutes week in week out.

‘Hopefully we’ll get promotion again and when we do we’ll be in a better place having gone through those experiences.

‘There are far too many positives to be negative about it. The attitude of the players was fantastic. As much as we are disappointed by the defeat, we will take a lot from it.’