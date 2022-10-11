Rob Mills reveals the real reason why he refuses to talk about his fling with Paris Hilton

Rob Mills has revealed why he no longer wants to talk about his affair with Paris Hilton.

Paris infamously had a brief affair with Rob in 2003, shortly after he rose to fame in the first series of Australian Idol.

The 40-year-old actor said on the life uncut podcast, which discusses his relationship with the American socialite, is “disrespectful to her, me and my fiancé (Georgie Tunny).”

“For some people they are only remembered for one thing, but I have a lot more to offer,” said Rob.

He continued, “It’s always been raised and it’s disrespectful to her, disrespectful to me and it’s disrespectful to my fiancé.”

The actor went on to say it is “pushy” to ask questions about his relationship.

“It’s so intrusive. I was always a little over it. It’s two weeks into my 40-year life… why is it a thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paris previously ignored a question about Rob and replied “who?” when asked about the affair on The Project in 2016.

Earlier that year, Rob claimed to have kept in touch with Paris for a year following their brief romance while performing on 2Day FM’s Rove And Sam.

“We did it for about a year and then it was done. We caught up the next time she was (in Australia),” he said.

They first met at an event at the Sydney Opera House before attending an after party hosted by Osher Günsberg.

They then spent the night at the Paris hotel before meeting again shortly after the Melbourne Cup.

“We pretty much did everything except (sex) and a week later we were catching up with the races,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.