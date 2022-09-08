Rob Lowe reveals to Drew Barrymore that he thinks their parents hooked up while partying together

<!–

Rob Lowe spoke to Drew Barrymore, 47, on his podcast Literal! With Rob Lowe on Thursday.

The 58-year-old actor said he thinks their parents had a relationship in the Los Angeles nightclub Helena’s in the 1980s.

His father is Charles Lowe and her mother is Jaid Barrymore, now 76.

Lowe told Barrymore he has “suspicions” that his father Charles and Jaid, as Barrymore puts it, “got together” one night at the club.

“I wouldn’t doubt it,” she said, agreeing Lowe, “neither do I.”

While the idea of ​​a parental hookup may make others squirm, the Parks And Recreation alum admitted to supporting their brief relationships.

“I like the thought of it, I must say,” he continued.

‘Literally, my mother was nice, is nice. She was a nice girl,” Barrymore acknowledged, and Lowe added, “My sense is, as mothers go, she was in her wheelhouse at Helena’s.”

Barrymore then admitted that she always partied with her mother.

“She and I used to go to Helena, I think, several times a week. You know how people go to the gym a few times a week? We go to Helena’s a few times a week,” the 50 First Dates star spoke of her mother’s party animals.

It goes way back: one of Rob’s hit films was Oxford Blues in 1984

Lowe called Helena’s “wonderful” and noted the “disparate, insane, high level of people who were there.”

Among the crowd, Barrymore recalled seeing Sean Penn and Madonna “all the time” at the club. In addition to the former couple, Drew often saw Jack Nicholson, which led to their friendship and a reunion at a party at Nicholson’s house.

‘Jack Nicholson was a fixture’ [at Helena’s]said Barrymore.

“He went to Helena’s as many nights a week as I and my mother did. And funnily enough, years later I ended up partying with him at his house. It was never inappropriate. We would just party and talk and hang out. I love Jack. But I feel like I made friends with him at Helena’s, who then, a decade later, signed up for us, like parties at his house,” she said.

It literally! With Rob Lowe is podcast on the Team Coco podcast network.