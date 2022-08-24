Rob Lowe, 58 heads to dinner with his lookalike sons John, 27 and Matthew, 29, in St Tropez

<!–

Rob Lowe cut a casual figure on Wednesday as he soaked up the sun with his family in St Tropez.

The actor, 58, donned a white T-shirt and printed shorts when he arrived at the chic Club 55 restaurant, along with his similarly sized sons John, 27, and Matthew, 29.

Rob, who shares his sons with wife Sheryl Berkoff, shielded his eyes from the blazing sun behind aviator curtains as he slipped his feet into brown leather sandals.

Keeping it casual|: Rob Lowe, 58, cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and shorts as he heads to dinner in St Tropez on Wednesday

The 911 actor completed the beach look with a selection of gold jewelry, including a pendant with chain and a large designer watch.

The trio arrived with their party by boat to enjoy a sumptuous lunch at the exclusive location.

Rob’s eldest son Matthew went barefoot and paired a pale pink shirt with brightly colored paisley shorts.

Boys: He was accompanied by his similar sons John, 27, (left) and Matthew, 29 (right)

Posh: The trio arrived with their party by boat to enjoy a sumptuous lunch at the exclusive location

Meanwhile, younger brother John opted for a green combo, wearing his shirt unbuttoned to show off his muscular physique.

Both men are successful in their careers with Matthew working as vice president of investment firm Miroma Ventures.

With John he follows in his father’s footsteps and works as an actor and was featured in Fox’s The Grinder.

Bros: Matthew (right) works as vice president of investment firm Miroma Ventures, while John (left) follows in his father’s footsteps and works as an actor, appearing on Fox’s The Grinder

Summer Son: Rob later took to his Instagram page and shared a photo as the trio enjoyed a trip on a luxury yacht

Fun in the sun: he captioned the photo ‘Lowe boys on the med’

Later, on his Instagram page, Rob shared a photo as the trio continued to enjoy a trip on a luxury yacht, writing, “Lowe boys on the Med.”

Speaking of his sons, he recently told Closer Weekly, “Raising those boys is my favorite thing I’ve ever done.”

“They’re just great kids. Sheryl and I were both lucky enough to have the resources to spend a lot of time with them and really get involved, and it paid off.”

“My greatest joy is definitely being a part of their lives.”