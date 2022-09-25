Rob Hornby reunites with Westover for a shot at the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in Paris

Rob Hornby hopes lightning strikes twice in Paris on Sunday when he partners Westover in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Hornby will be reunited with the Ralph Beckett-trained Irish Derby winner at Longchamp after Westover disappointed Ascot’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes by champion Irish jockey Colin Keane at the Curragh in July.

Westover will play the colors of Juddmonte Farm in the French feature, which has been carried to victory six times in the Arc.

Rob Hornby is set to reunite with Westover for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday

The jockey admitted it was “fantastic” to partner with Westover after having a “roller coaster” year

“I haven’t been to the Arc weekend before so I can’t wait to try it out,” Hornby said. “My earliest memory of the race was probably Workforce winning the race (2010) in the same colors.”

Having been in the saddle for Westover’s Sandown comeback win and his eye-catching third at Epsom in the Derby, Hornby, 27, wisely kept his advice when he was replaced.

He achieved significant compensation with Group One wins on Prosperous Voyage, who he is set to ride again 24 hours before the Arc in the Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Westover will play Juddmonte Farm colors in the French feature in Paris this weekend

Hornby said: ‘To say it’s been a roller-coaster year is an understatement. It’s fantastic to ride Westover again after everything, as I have a really good relationship with the horse.

‘He’s done well since his break and things just didn’t quite go his way at Ascot.

‘The run came on the back of a busy period where he had put a lot into his Epsom run and then he went to Ireland where he was explosive.’

Hornby said: ‘I have a really good relationship with the horse. He has done well since his break.’

Hornby has enjoyed Group One glory across the Channel before on his only previous outing at Longchamp, lifting the Prix Royal-Oak 12 months ago on Scope, but the experience was not quite what he had hoped for.

‘It was all a bit strange really. I went over there on my own as there were still quite a few Covid restrictions in place and it wasn’t quite how I had imagined celebrating my first Group 1 win,’ said Hornby.

“I couldn’t even get a decent beer, so I had to get one out of a can on my own.”