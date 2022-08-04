Rob Green is HAMMERED by fans after the former goalkeeper backed Manchester United to finish SECOND

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has put a stop to Twitter after predicting that Manchester United would finish second in the Premier League next season.

BBC Sports asked 22 pundits to pick their top four for next season, and Green was the only one to pick a top two that didn’t involve Liverpool, as he put Manchester City first and United second, with Liverpool back on top. third place.

The group was fairly evenly split over who would win the league, with 13 for City and nine for Liverpool.

Rob Green was the only BBC pundit to include Manchester United in his top two

Fans openly ridiculed the former England goalkeeper after his attack on left field

Erik ten Hag’s side is struggling to bring in the players they would have liked this summer

“I’d love to see what Rob Green had for breakfast,” one fan tweeted after his less-than-popular take.

Others called it ‘horrific’, or dug into his playing career with comments such as ‘Rob Green’s World Cup foul isn’t his worst’.

Green conceded a goal through his legs in England’s 1-1 draw against the US at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He was also variously labeled as ‘sad’, ‘hilarious’ and in need of ‘glasses’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was chosen in the top two by every other expert in the BBC’s predictions

Some fans took aim at Rob Green’s famous mistake at the 2010 World Cup

While the outpouring of ridicule seems a little harsh, the statistics don’t seem to back up the former England goalkeeper.

Liverpool finished 34 points ahead of United last season, scoring 37 more goals and conceding 31 less.

Jürgen Klopp’s side also appear to have had the better transfer window of the two beating the Red Devils to Darwin Nunez, while Erik ten Hag appears to be short of a midfielder and striker.

United start their Premier League campaign in Brighton on Sunday, while Liverpool face newly promoted Fulham on Saturday.