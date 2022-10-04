Rob Beckett is mistaken for Stop The Oil ringleader

<!–

Comic book Rob Beckett was unknowingly mistaken as one of the leaders of today’s Stop The Oil protests in London – in a desperate attempt to get to work.

The funny man, 36, was late to a recording of his new audiobook Parenting Hell when his taxi was unable to get to the studio due to road closures caused by the march.

After fleeing his taxi, he set out on foot in brightly colored Crocs and tried to slide past the whooping crowd, but accidentally got caught up in the protests, leading photographers and news crews to believe he was a key Stop The Oil leader.

Nightmare: Comic Rob Beckett was unwittingly mistaken as one of the leaders of today’s Stop The Oil protests in London – in a desperate attempt to get to work

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, Rob said: ‘My taxi was stuck in London traffic because of a protest I knew nothing about.

“So I jumped out and decided to walk so I wouldn’t be late to record my Parenting Hell audiobook.

“I was wearing my comfy tracksuit and Crocs that are perfect for the dark VO mode.

“I didn’t realize that I would accidentally be in the middle of a protest and then accidentally lead the protest through Whitehall in my Crocs.

‘I was asked on ITV news why I was joining an oil protest march while paparazzi were taking pictures. I was just trying to get to work.’

Don’t mind me: Beckett tried to slide past the whooping crowd, but accidentally got caught up in the protests

The South London-born comic, whose new BBC1 show Unbreakable kicks off Thursday night, also gave his 968,000 Instagram followers a rundown of the protests.

He had previously recorded his voiceover for the hit E4 series Celebs Go Dating before attempting to cross London for his second audio recording of the day.

Rob’s new Parenting Hell book, based on his popular podcast that he co-hosts with fellow comedian Josh Widdecombe, will be released next Thursday.

Rowdy: Met Police confirmed they made 31 arrests on the second day of a month-long chaos campaign to protest rising energy prices and the climate crisis

On Sunday, Stop The Oil protesters occupied London’s bridges and lay down in the middle of the road as they brought the capital to a halt

Met Police confirmed they made 31 arrests on the second day of a planned month-long chaos campaign to protest rising energy prices and the climate crisis.

The protests were the start of an ‘October uprising’ revealed last week in an undercover investigation by The Mail on Sunday.

Campaign on the back: Stop The Oil protesters occupy London bridges and lay down in the middle of the road as they brought the capital to a halt

Just Stop Oil boasted that it had ‘brought central London to a standstill by blocking four major bridges to Westminster – Waterloo, Westminster, Lambeth and Vauxhall.

A JSO spokesperson said: “We will continue civil resistance until this government takes immediate steps to meet our demand to end the cost of living and the climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.

“We need to begin a rapid transformation to a more just society, decided by ordinary people and paid for by those who profit from the destruction of humanity.”