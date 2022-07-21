Roald Dahl was caned at school, badly injured in an air crash and lost daughter

BOOK OF THE WEEK

ROALD DAHL: NARRATOR OF THE UNEXPECTED

by Matthew Dennison (Head of Zeus £20,272pp)

You’d think Roald Dahl had all the luck. Paperback sales at the time of his death were over two million a year, with translation contracts in 58 languages.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory has sold more than four million copies in the UK alone and there are now 250 million editions of Dahl’s other titles in print worldwide. Last September, Netflix paid the Dahl family £500 million for film rights. Matilda: The Musical has been generating money for years. I’ve seen it myself twice.

However, as Matthew Dennison’s astute biography shows, never was a man more cursed than Roald Dahl.

Family Dahl: Roald and Patricia with Tessa and Theo. Roald Dahl’s life was not always so successful and things went wrong early on. The children’s author witnessed the death of his sister at a young age and later in life, lost his seven-year-old daughter Olivia in 1962.

Something went wrong early on. He was born in 1916 in Llandaff, an affluent district of Cardiff, where his father, Harald, was a wealthy shipbroker, importing Scandinavian timber for use as mining props in the coal industry. In 1920, Roald’s seven-year-old sister, Astri, died of a ruptured appendix, and Harald Dahl immediately dropped dead of grief, technically pneumonia. Roald was barely three and “the family tragedy pressed its first horizon.”

What should have been an idyllic childhood in a large red-brick villa, with regular holidays to see family in Norway, was interrupted by school. Roald, in his own words, was often caned – ‘tears streamed down your cheeks and dripped onto the carpet.’ He was chosen, it is felt, because he was a foreigner – a funny name, and he had a Norwegian rather than a British passport.

His teachers were “eccentric and bloodthirsty,” just like Miss Trunchbull or The Twits. Adults are always monstrous and cartoonish in Roald’s writings – the women with Book of the Week Roger Lewis Roald Dahl: Teller Of The Unexpected by Matthew Dennison (Head of Zeus £20,272pp) purrs and ‘a mouth as sour as a green’ gooseberry ‘, the men fat and melting ‘like a hot jellyfish’.

When Roald went to Repton in Derbyshire there was a constant ‘lasting impression of horror’, the school crammed with vicious authorities, who sent young people ‘groping through an almost limitless black tunnel’ of exams, boring memorization, meaningless rules and regulations. and random strokes.

On the other hand, at six feet tall in his teens, Roald the Viking was barely tractable. Fellow students and staff found him dismissively distant and arrogant.

American actress Patricia Neal with her husband, Welsh-born writer Roald Dahl. The couple divorced in 1983. At the age of 67, Roald married Liccy, then 45, who survived as his widow.

He also smoked a clay pipe, rode a motorcycle and was not a nice brother. He covered one of his sisters with pillows and “shot her repeatedly with his air rifle.”

Roald didn’t want to go to college and extend his institutionalized learning experience. Instead, in the fall of 1938, he got a job with the oil company Shell in East Africa.

He was responsible for selling heating oil to farmers across Tanganyika, a country four times the size of the United Kingdom – and Roald immersed himself in colonial life, learning to speak Swahili and drinking whiskey on the porch at sunset. He corresponded with his mother about constipation. After war was declared, he went to Kenya to train as an RAF pilot, live in a tent and wash and shave ‘in a mug full of his own spit-up tooth water’.

Roald “taken aspects of heroism for granted in his own make-up,” and after just eight hours of supervision, he began flying solo. In September 1940 he crashed in the Egyptian desert. Roald’s nose was smashed backwards through his face. His skull was fractured and he was “paralyzed by pain.”

British novelist, at home with daughters Tessa and Olivia in 1960. Olivia died of measles two years later, aged seven

He was rescued by a fellow pilot, who wrote Roald out as he related all these events, and was taken to the hospital in Alexandria. His new nose, he said, was modeled after Rudolph Valentino’s.

But terrifying headaches and back pain would last for the rest of his life, so he was declared medically unfit for further action. In March 1942, Squadron Leader Dahl served as an air attaché in Washington DC, boosting American support for the British war effort.

What this entailed, Dennison suggests, was having many affairs with influential heirs and socialites, such as Elizabeth Arden and Clare Boothe Luce. Roald found womanizing “ridiculously easy, like manipulating dolls.” He also began writing short stories, published to acclaim. It was Dahl who invented the gremlins, the invisible devils who infiltrated machines, motors, anything that infiltrated mechanically, ruining everything by, say, “urinating in your fuse box.”

Gremlins, of course, had caused Roald’s near-fatal plane crash, not his own inexperience and vain glory.

Roald Dahl died of blood cancer in 1990, his biggest regret was the lack of a knighthood

When he returned to New York, he worked for magazines as a short story contributor. These later became famous when they aired as Tales Of The Unexpected. In 1952, he met Patricia Neal, whom he called “a spoiled Hollywood actress.” She thought Roald was rude and mean.

But they married, even though Roald struggled with Pat’s fame, and she—no doll to manipulate—was outraged when he expected her to make his breakfast.

A daughter, Olivia, was born in 1955. Although Roald didn’t like the “swirling haze of wet diapers and vomit and milk and belching and farting” of a baby, there were four more children – Tessa, Theo, Ophelia and Lucy.

At the age of four months, while Theo was sitting in his pram, he was hit by a taxi from New York. “The impact sent the stroller thrown 40 feet into the air” and slammed into the side of a bus. Months, years of operations and fear followed.

Theo regularly suffered from a build-up of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain – and it was Roald who invented a clog-free valve, which was patented and accepted for use in neurological surgery.

Theo grew up to be a baker and antiques dealer, his father investing £100,000 in these schemes.

Then, in 1962, Olivia, seven, died of measles. “Roald said nothing, was withdrawn, hermetic, lost,” although Olivia survives as the dogged heroines of his books, beautifully and sweetly drawn by Quentin Blake. The BFG is dedicated to her memory.

In 1965, after winning the Oscar for Hud, Pat suffered a massive stroke – a ruptured aneurysm. Doctors predicted a severe mental and physical disability if she survived, but Roald would not accept this. His wife’s full recovery was now his obsessive concern.

He became Pat’s speech therapist and forced her to find and form the right words. He forced her to use her limbs and refused to help her get in and out of cars.

Roald’s harsh treatment paid off, though at the cost of his tendency to be a bully. He had always had adversaries—publishers and editors, for example, who feared his “well-deserved reputation for being difficult.”

It was also revealed that he had been having a clandestine affair with Felicity “Liccy” Crosland for ten years, with Roald’s reasoning being “lukewarm is not good.” Hot isn’t good either. White hot and passionate is all you have to be’.

Roald and Pat divorced in 1983. At the age of 67, Roald married Liccy, then 45, who survived as his widow. He died in 1990 of blood cancer, of which his greatest regret was the lack of a knighthood. Pat survived until 2010. Liccy founded the Roald Dahl’s Marvelous Children’s Charity, which provides specialized nurses in pediatric care.

Dennison’s book makes it perfectly clear how Roald, given the unrelenting traumatic biographical background, was drawn to a “belief in fantasy, grotesquerie, magic.” His books are ‘lyrical, hilarious, lively, unpredictable, tender and utterly captivating’ and revolve around children’s resilience.

“They love to be scared,” he said. ‘They like tension. They like action. They like ghosts… they like chocolates and toys and money. They like magic.’

And as Roald told Kingsley Amis, in an anecdote not in this biography, “The little bastards will swallow anything.”