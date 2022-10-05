Road vigilante Beau Jackson calls out sneaky speed camera on NSW Central Coast

One of Australia’s best-known road wardens has caught on to a sneaky tactic a speed camera operator used to catch unsuspecting motorists.

Beau Jackson, 17, shared a video on Tuesday showing a speed camera parked among trees and almost completely hidden by a road sign from one direction.

The camera sat on a stretch of road at Forresters Beach on the NSW Central Coast.

‘This should not be allowed. You shouldn’t be allowed to park right up to that sign,’ Beau said in the video.

‘When you come the other way, you can’t even see it. See how hidden it is. Look how disgusting it is.

‘It is not permitted. They get both sides of the road, which is even worse.’

Rain, hail or shine, the teenager spends most days before and after work parked in places where he feels cameras are ‘unfairly’ trying to catch people out – such as at the bottom of hills, or in places where the speed limit suddenly drops.

Dubbed a national hero and a ‘living legend’, Beau’s fan base continues to grow.

He now boasts nearly 80,000 loyal followers on TikTok.

Beau posts several videos on TikTok and goes out of his way to warn drivers about upcoming speed cameras.

The 17-year-old used to work mowing lawns and for Domino’s, but he hopes to sell bumper stickers full-time to make a living.

“I have vinyl stickers with different designs and slogans – they are high quality and weather resistant,” Beau recently told Daily Mail Australia.

A sticker says: ‘Too many Karens! Not enough Beaus!’

Another read: ‘Speed ​​cameras don’t slow people down!! Beau does!!’

Teenage speed camera operator Beau Jackson has no plans to give up his crusade just yet

Beau, who insists he has never been ticketed for a speeding offence, agrees that drivers ‘dramatically’ over the speed limit should be penalised.

“I do it for those who finish four or six kilometers, because they also park at the bottom of a hill,” he explained.

‘If it was in a school zone or on a stretch of road where people are speeding, I wouldn’t warn anyone.

‘But they are often set up to ping people who are driving a few kilometers over the speed limit at the bottom of a hill and that is unfair.

‘If they want to save lives, have signs here warning people, along with signs on the front and back of the car.’

He checked with the police to make sure what he was doing wasn’t illegal.

“They think I’m doing society a favor by actually getting people to slow down,” Beau added.

Police officers have been banned from ‘hiding’ mobile speed cameras following massive backlash from residents

Recent legislation passed in NSW banned police from ‘hiding’ mobile speed cameras between parked cars and bushland after massive backlash from residents.

Operators must take a picture of the location of the mobile speed camera and send it back to headquarters to ensure that appropriate signage is visible.

New conditions for the use of the mobile speed cameras were revealed during a Budget Estimates hearing last month, which required the vehicles to be parked ’10 to 15 metres’ from the nearest car.

The Transport for NSW office announced the change in response to complaints after seeing a huge increase in fines for low range speeding offenses which were picked up by hidden cameras.

The government warned people fines would not automatically be waived if the signs were not visible – but urged people to ask for a report if they believe the signs were not correctly displayed.

The move comes as a result of ‘community concerns’ over the ‘sneaky’ tactics of operators, according to Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary Tara McCarthy.

“At the end of the day, if a person commits an offence, then they have committed an offence,” she said.

‘They always have the option to ask for that offense to be reviewed and individual cases will be dealt with.’

Revenue data from low-range speeding fines (below 10km/h over the limit) increased by a whopping 855 per cent from 2021 – a $47m cash injection for the government.

That makes up more than half of the total revenue from all speeding tickets, which was $75 million for the fiscal year.

January was the most profitable month for the Treasury Department, with an astonishing $7.8 million in low-level fines and $12.5 million in total.

Labor vowed to get rid of the mobile cameras if it wins the next state election in March, accusing the government of being disingenuous about their motives behind the cars.

‘The government has now spent millions of dollars on pop-up signs and introduced new rules to stop hidden cameras, but why not just bring back these warning signs?’ said opposition roads spokesman John Graham.

‘The opposition supports the return of warning signs before and after mobile speed cameras. “That was the previous arrangement.

“It will help maintain community support for mobile speed camera enforcement.”