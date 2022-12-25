Road to Doom: Kangaroo Valley fights back after a year of devastation

The devastation from the rains comes as a result of the COVID-19 downturn and the 2019-2020 bushfires, which devastated the bush around Kangaroo Valley and came close to the village itself. Restoration of many local roads has yet to begin and will take at least nine months. Bunkers Hill Road, where Cichanowski and Wilkinson live, was one of the hardest hit. It suffered five landslides in March and July, then in October the entire road simply gave way. Cichanowski says he’s watched it slowly slide down the hill ever since, and is frustrated it’s taking so long to fix. The luxury farm business the couple runs, Amaroo Valley Springs, relies heavily on the Southern Highlands wedding industry and suffered heavily from the closure of the Illawarra Highway in the first half of the year.

Now the couple is considering a three-month full shutdown early next year while Bunkers Hill Road is repaired. “We’ve been trying to figure out what to do,” says Cichanowski. “We just open on weekends [when there is less roadwork], or are we encouraging people to helicopter? We’re just trying to be a little bit proactive… it’s our livelihood, the farm, and the accommodation on the farm. “People who stay with us visit the city and go to the pub, the restaurants and the cafes. We also buy all of our provisions locally… when people can’t come, it trickles down and affects everyone in town. ” The roads of Kangaroo Valley were first carved into the flanks of mountains more than 150 years ago. Shoalhaven City Council says it will take many months to restore local roads due to the complexity of the work. Municipal project manager Dominic Lucas says: “The challenge is the geology; the fact that you have that loose material that sits [on top of volcanic rock], with roads built on it. To a large extent it is fairly well consolidated, but if climatic conditions change, it could collapse.”

Engineers are looking at repairs, including lowering concrete piers until they find the bedrock, or drilling horizontal bars through the ground and anchoring them in solid ground beyond the road. The work has been contracted. It is expected to start in March, but will not be finished until December, if the weather holds. Harker says some local businesses have recorded an 80 percent drop in sales this year due to the natural disasters. Loading Now that the main road has reopened, they hope tourists will return this summer, but many of the village’s accommodations are still vacant, which are usually fully booked at this time of year. “In terms of tourism, it’s pretty much business as usual – everything is back on track,” she says. “But a lot still needs to be done in terms of agriculture and residents. Unfortunately, there is a lot to do all over Shoalhaven and the entire state.