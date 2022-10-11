Road safety YouTuber ‘CyclingMikey’ ‘deliberately jumped onto bonnet of Range Rover’

A YouTuber bike activist was charged in court today with intentionally jumping on a celebrity agent’s hood so he could claim he hit him.

Michael Van Erp – better known as CyclingMikey – had to deny that his ‘fallback position’ was to get on cars that wouldn’t stop in front of him.

At one point, Mr Van Erp, 50, who has reported Chris Eubank, Guy Ritchie and Frank Lampard to police, was even charged with “a pre-determined choreographed action” following the incident.

He testifies at the trial of Paul Jerome Lyon-Maris, 60, who denies dangerous driving and assaulted him on September 9 last year.

Southwark Crown Court has heard that Lyon-Maris was driving his gray two-litre Range Rover Velar on the wrong side of the road in Outer Circle, Regent’s Park when Mr Van Erp blocked his path while filming.

The cyclist reported a total of 358 traffic accidents to the police in 2019, with a conviction rate of 80%.

Paul Lyon-Maris, who has represented Colin Firth and Sir Ian McKellen, reportedly drove around a left turn sign

Michael Van Erp, a YouTuber known for his CyclingMikey channel, who previously covered Frank Lampard, Guy Ritchie and Chris Eubank.

Lyon-Maris, who has represented actor Sir Ian McKellen and Oscar winner Colin Firth, was rushing to a physio appointment at 8.25am when it happened.

He alleges that Van Erp intentionally jumped on the hood of his vehicle and was carried about twenty meters into a right-hand corner after admitting to ignoring a ‘keep left’ arrow.

The jury was shown a video that the Dutch professional carer recorded with his GoPro camera and on which he can be heard: ‘Why are you hitting me?’

Today he was interrogated by Michael Epstein, defensively, who asked, ‘This is what you do, isn’t it? If cars don’t live up to what you want them to do, this is your fallback position, isn’t it?

“You’re in a standard position to get on the hoods of vehicles and claim they hit you.

‘You took it upon yourself to guard the roads, didn’t you? You watch the roads.’

Southwark Crown Court has played a video recorded on a GoPro camera by the Dutch cycling activist, who has a popular YouTube channel called ‘CyclingMikey’, where he is heard yelling, ‘Why are you hitting me?’

Lyon-Maris and his lawyer Michael Epstein arrive at Southwark Crown Court

Mr Van Erp replied: ‘I will stop the immediate danger that these motorists pose to other road users.’

He had two cameras with him and was standing on a central pedestrian island. “I got off at risk to myself,” he told the court.

He ignored the suggestion that he deliberately threw himself at the agent’s vehicle, Van Erp said: ‘That’s typical what a driver might say. “He threw himself on my hood.”

“I haven’t been on the hood of his car. He drove into me.

“I didn’t have the impression that this was a real emergency. I’ve never had a real emergency at that intersection.

“This didn’t feel like a real emergency. It felt like impatience.’

The jury was shown Van Erp’s video recording of the incident, but the complainant himself rarely watched it. “I found it very disturbing,” he said, and after looking at it before making a statement, he added, “I kept panting.”

Mr. Epstein suggested that the video proved Van Erp’s real motive for achieving “prominence” online. “I think it was a conscious move on your part to get on the hood of his car.

“That was a predetermined choreographed action to grab and hold that hood.”

Van Erp denied that his actions were intentional. “He specifically hit me twice. Mr Lyon-Maris drove right up to me and hit me.

“You’re trying to suggest I’m the antagonist here.”

“That’s me,” the lawyer replied.

“My interpretation was that he was terrified that someone would block him there.

“There seems to be a bit of a culture war between motorists and cyclists in this country. cyclists are even hated and as a Dutchman I don’t think the British public knows how bad it is there.’

The video of the confrontation was shown to the jury earlier. Lyon-Maris can be heard shouting, ‘I have an appointment at eight thirty. Get out of the way!’

Prosecutor James Dean told the trial: “On the day in question, the defendant was driving south along the Outer Circle and there was a line of traffic going back a hundred yards, caused by traffic lights on Marylebone Road.

‘At the intersection there is a traffic island, which is quite wide and when you approach there is an arrow ‘keep left’.

“Mr Van Erp stood on that island as he had on previous occasions, wearing a headband with a GoPro camera and a selfie stick, with a camera on the end.

“He was there to see if anyone wanted to dodge that traffic island to do a right turn.

‘He is a cyclist and he and other cyclists say that they experience hindrance or danger from illegal maneuvers.

“He saw the Range Rover coming toward him, emerging from the line of traffic and got out accordingly, determined to stop him.

“The driver, who had one male passenger, stopped and immediately started protesting very excitedly, which you will see on the video, screaming and telling him to get out of the way because he had an urgent doctor’s appointment.”

The prosecutor told the jury that Lyon-Maris had moved his Range Rover forward, causing Van Erp, who moved to the UK in 1998, to fall on the hood.

‘The driver drove on at a walking pace and carried Mr. Van Erp, who fell over the hood again and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road and stopped twenty meters later with Mr. Van Erp still on the hood.’

The jury was shown Van Erp’s video and heard him dismiss Lyon-Maris’ claim that he was late for a medical appointment. ‘I don’t care, you’re a liar. Call 999,” he said.

‘I’m calling the police, you hit me’, Van Erp continued. “You can’t ride me. Don’t touch me or I’ll hit you. Your driving is outrageous.

‘Don’t drive away. When you drive away, you leave the scene of an accident.’

A female eyewitness claimed it was the second time that morning that Van Erp intentionally jumped on the hood, but the cyclist objected: “I didn’t launch myself on the hood. Don’t tell lies.’

Mr Dean said, ‘It wasn’t dropped or thrown on the hood.’

Lyon-Maris told police at the scene: ‘He threw himself on my hood and wouldn’t get off. I’m late for an appointment because the road is closed.’

He admitted to ignoring the “Stay Left” sign and was later fined for that traffic violation. He said to the police, ‘I’m so sorry. He jumped on my hood.’

The police officer knew Van Erp and said to him: ‘I watched your videos. I know what you’re doing.’

Van Erp told police: ‘Growing up in Zimbabwe, my tolerance for risk is quite high.’

Lyon-Maris told officers, “I apologize for ruining your morning,” insisting he was not concerned about Van Erp’s video recording. “He would have recorded me trying to avoid him.”

Mr Dean suggested that Lyon-Maris just lost his temper that busy morning.

“He could have gone back and lined up again and he might have found that humiliating for the other line of cars.

“He was late for a physical therapy appointment and may have felt justified in breaking the law.”

Lyon-Maris denies all charges. The process continues.