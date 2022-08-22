RNC deploy protesters dressed as IRS agents to Democrat events after IRA gave $80b for more agents

Protesters dressed as IRS agents were deployed across the country to the offices of Democratic lawmakers to draw attention to the Inflation Reduction Act, which gave $80 million to hire more agents for audits.

In footage outside offices shared by Republican National Committee field offices, protesters dressed in black suits and sunglasses display signs with phrases such as “Thank you for hiring me” and “Income Removal Service,” an alternative acronym for IRS.

Some of the other signs, particularly in border states like Texas, are advocating “more border agents” and “fewer IRS enforcers.”

The RNC’s initiative comes after every Democrat in Congress has voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which Republicans say will tax average Americans.

A coordinated demonstration led by the Republican National Committee saw protesters descend on the offices of the Democratic legislature and candidate and events dressed as Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents in black suits and sunglasses

“The Republican Party will hold Joe Biden and the Democrats accountable for making Americans’ lives more difficult amid high costs, historic inflation and a recession,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told DailyMail.com in a statement when he was called to office. asked about the coordinated protest.

She claimed, “Only Democrats are responsible for raising taxes during a recession and unleashing the IRS on hard-working Americans and families.”

The $80 billion in the IRA for the Internal Revenue Service will increase checks on tax returns, which could lead to Americans owe more taxes — as well as hiring 87,000 additional IRS agents.

The funds would allow 1 million additional audits each year on Americans earning less than $200,000 annually.

Protesters at an event for Cheri Beasley’s Senate campaign in North Carolina called the IRS the Income Removal Service

Some protesters in Georgia wore black t-shirts with name tags and an IRS agent number said ‘[Senator Raphael] Warnock sent us to Audit You’

The Inflation Reduction Act allocates $80 million to the IRS to hire 87,000 new agents and increase the number of annual audits by 1 million. Pictured: Protesters dressed as IRS agents outside Senator Maggie Hassan’s office in New Hampshire

A March 2022 CBS report found that the IRS is already surveying low-income households with less than $25,000 in annual income five times more often than other income groups.

The RNC has called the Bidenflation Scam Act of the IRA Democrats, claiming it will not work to reduce inflation, but instead increase the tax burden on average Americans.

The White House has consistently denied that the groundbreaking legislation would raise taxes on the middle class, saying it would work to reduce record high inflation.

“I’m delivering on my campaign commitment,” President Joe Biden said at the bill’s signing last week.

“Nobody — let me stress this — nobody making less than $400,000 a year will pay a cent more in federal tax,” he assured.

‘Charlie Crist voted to raise taxes AND increase the IRS,’ reads a tweet from a deputy director of the RNC Florida, along with images of protesters in suits singing

The protesters arrived at Representative Charlie Crist’s Florida home and the RNC said he called police.

“Thank you for hiring me, Maggie,” was the message from another group of protesters outside Senator Maggie Hassan’s office in New Hampshire.

The GOP’s communications director for New Hampshire and Maine said satirically that the three newly hired IRS agents just passed by her office to thank them for their new jobs.

Senator Warnock acknowledged the protesters at his event, according to the RNC

Some protests in Texas called for ‘more border patrol, fewer IRS enforcers’

At an event for Cheri Beasley, who is running for the Senate in North Carolina, other protesters showed up dressed in suits and sunglasses.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock acknowledged the protesters at his event, according to the RNC.

The protesters were dressed in black t-shirts and had name tags with a hypothetical IRS employee number in the 86,000s. They also carried placards that read, “Warnock sent us to check on you.”

In Pennsylvania, protesters gathered at Representative Matt Cartwright’s office in Scranton, the hometown of President Joe Biden.

“Biden is the pay cut POTUS,” reads one protester’s sign.

‘The voters in #PA8 will send him packing in November!!!’ a tweet depicting the protesters claiming Cartwright’s re-election.

In Texas, protesters came to the offices of Representatives Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar, whom they called an “inflation buff.”

Last week, when Biden signed the IRA, Iowa Representative Cindy Ax said, “We don’t have enough IRS auditors.”

Republicans disagree.