RMT boss Mick Lynch ‘holds secret talks’ with Network Rail as poll reveals unions losing support

RMT union boss Mick Lynch reportedly hWe had secret talks with Network Rail chiefs yesterday, raising hopes that further rail strikes can be averted in the new year.

Public support for the ongoing strikes that have paralyzed Britain’s railways has waned after festive plans in what is the first Christmas in three years without Covid restrictions have been thwarted.

Mr Lynch and his deputy Eddie Dempsey met with Network Rail bosses at a last-minute meeting yesterday morning, according to the Daily telegram.

It is clear that the two warring sides have agreed to a new round of negotiations in the second week of January.

RMT union boss Mick Lynch at the picket line at Euston railway station on 13 December

Network Rail boss Andrew Haines said: ‘I am so sorry that our passengers have to bear the brunt of the RMT’s unnecessary strike action’

But this raises questions about the impact of strikes scheduled for almost every day in the first week of January.

Yesterday, the train drivers’ union Aslef announced a strike at 15 train companies on Thursday 5 January, yet another blow to millions of train passengers.

Meanwhile, workers from Network Rail’s Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and 14 train operators are planning to strike on January 3, 4, 6 and 7, meaning services will be paralyzed in the first week of January.

There are now fears hundreds of transmitters could be shut down until January 8 unless union action is averted.

Platforms at King’s Cross station in London were empty during an RMT union strike on 16 December

Two unionists at the picket line in Reading during a 48-hour strike by rail workers on December 17

An RMT ban on overtime on days when strikes are not planned, which expires on January 2, has already caused major chaos on the railways this week.

Passengers are beset by last-minute cancellations and rail companies are leaving to sort out ‘bottlenecks’ in depots as they scramble to get the right number of staff in place to keep services running safely.

The network will be shut down again from 3pm on Christmas Eve to 6am on December 27, as another nationwide strike heats up in the bitter dispute over jobs, wages and working conditions.

Travelers are urged to travel alone travel ‘if absolutely necessary’, and consider taking Christmas trips on an earlier day if possible, with services on December 23 expected to be extremely busy.

The latest YouGov poll found that more people oppose the rail strikes than support them, with 49 percent to 43 percent. In September, more people supported the strikes than opposed them

RMT members will strike from 6pm Christmas Eve to 6am December 27

The meeting between the two warring sides was said to have been arranged Tuesday morning after a series of last-minute phone calls.

Mr Lynch and Mr Dempsey were reported to have met with Network Rail’s chief negotiator, Tim Shoveller, and HR chief Pauline Holroyd at the state-owned company’s Eversholt Street office in Camden, north London.

An insider said the two sides are discussing a “goldilocks deal” in which each can declare victory, according to the Telegraph.

They added, “Lynch is now looking for a way to get out without losing face.”

But support for rail strikes is waning, a poll suggests, after the latest YouGov poll found more people oppose the rail strikes than support them, by 49 percent to 43 percent.

RMT delegate Eddie Dempsey (pictured) was also reportedly present at secret talks with Network Rail

Aslef members gather on picket lines on January 5 with members of 15 companies walking out. Pictured are railway workers on the picket line at Grand Central Station, Birmingham on Nov. 28

A traveler stands under the departures board at Paddington Station in central London on December 17 as around 40,000 RMT union members staged a 48-hour strike

In September, more people supported the strikes than opposed them.

A majority of the public is also against border guard strikes, with 43 percent against and 40 percent in favour.

Meanwhile, 27 per cent said ministers were responsible for the walkouts, compared to 32 per cent who pointed to union barons such as Mick Lynch of the RMT railway union.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said yesterday: ‘Network Rail and RMT had an informal meeting today, as usual, discussing a wide range of industry matters.’

RMT and Network Rail have been contacted for further comment.