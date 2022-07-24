Riyad Mahrez insists Manchester City are hungry in bid to win fifth Premier League in six years

Only one club, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in the 1990s, has ever won five of the six league titles and Riyad Mahrez is in the mood to make history on the other side of town.

It feels like a tough question, especially with Liverpool lurking again and Chelsea having made astute signings under a forward-thinking coach, but Manchester City are unimpressed.

Mahrez insisted that a belief persists that the ribbons will be blue next summer — even if they’ve all done this before. For him, the challenge of continuing to lift more silverware will never become monotonous.

Riyad Mahrez says Manchester City are determined to make Premier League history this year

“We really really want to win again,” he said. “When the season starts, we want to go back. That’s the big motivation. We never think, “oh, it’s going to be easy this year,” or we can take it easy.

“No, we’re going 100 percent from the start because we want to win and we were built with this mentality. On the last day, against Aston Villa, I just thought, damn what are we doing here? We play at home and lose 2-0 to Villa. Sometimes you don’t feel good in a match, I don’t that day, and a few other people came in and helped us win – that’s what our team is all about.”

The hunger is evident, helped by new faces within the squad to enter the new campaign. Erling Haaland bowed in a City shirt against Bayern Munich last weekend, while Kalvin Phillips was easily integrated into the squad and Julian Alvarez showed his potential to influence games.

Mahrez celebrates winning the Premier League title with Manchester City in May

However, Mahrez was the main attacking protagonist last season, setting the best figures of his career to date with 24 goals. He has gone from battling for a spot on the right wing to expecting a place in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup given the departures of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. The new three-year contract was signed in the summer, in conjunction with partner Taylor – daughter of ex-City striker Ashley Ward – who had their first child.

“Of course Manchester feels like home,” said Mahrez. “It’s hard to say because I come from a very different area, from Paris, which is so different from Manchester, but yes, my family is here, it’s like a 50-50 home. I’m very happy to stay here, I love the club and that’s where I feel the best here.”

Mahrez could have left City last year if circumstances had been different this time, but he has thrived since then, with the prospect of making history domestically and trying to break new ground in Europe a factor in his decision to build a ​to sign a new three-year contract. It is a vote of confidence from the club to negotiate a long-term extension for someone who has already turned 31.

Manchester United were the last team to win the Premier League title five times in six seasons, when Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane won the trophy at Old Trafford in 2001.

“I think what we’ve done over the past four or five years is already amazing. It would be very good to continue and try to break all records,” he added. “The Champions League is very… details, you know? Last year we deserved to be in the final and we didn’t. But I think we will be there again this season.

‘The most important [thing] is to arrive in these kinds of stages, because it is the hardest to get there. And when you get there it will be a bit of luck, sometimes the talent, sometimes you make the difference. We shall see.

“Listen, only the future will tell, but right now I’m feeling really good. I think I can play for a long time [time] because of the way I am, my physicality, but until you get to that age [you don’t know]. Right now I feel really good, I don’t see myself losing pace or anything.

‘I’m thin, I’m not that heavy. I’ve never missed a workout in my entire career, I’ve never been injured, little things like this make you think maybe you could go on a little longer. But you only know that when you experience it.’ Mahrez has never had such a clear run. It looks like Alvarez will be operating wide every now and then, and the young Cole Palmer continues to impress, but the undisputed right winger – who dances inside on his left foot – is definitely the Algerian. Mahrez, who wants to retain punishment duties despite Haaland’s arrival, enjoys having a target to hit.

‘Last season we played a lot with Phil [Foden], which came deep, so it’s a different way,” he said. “But in my career I have always played with different strikers: big strikers, fast strikers. It doesn’t change much. If I was playing with [Jamie] Vardy, I wouldn’t play with Vardy the way I played with Phil. You have to adapt.’