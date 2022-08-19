Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch stuns in leggy dress, celebrates 28th birthday at Yamashiro Hollywood

<!–

She plays the self-proclaimed queen bee at Riverdale High School in her highly popular series.

It’s no surprise then that all eyes were on Madelaine Petsch on her big day.

The talented actress celebrated her 28th birthday in the picturesque celebrity fave Yamashiro Hollywood.

She looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her enviable legs in a black skirt with a very high slit as she posed for the iconic Hollywood skyline on an Instagram posted Thursday.

Madelaine also wore an indigo washed denim corset along with black leather knee-high boots.

Her signature fiery red locks were worn out as she showed off her porcelain skin with natural, complementary makeup.

The sushi and Cal Asian restaurant certainly pulled out all the stops when Madelaine shared a photo of the vegan tasting menu created especially for her birthday by Filipina-American chef Vallerie Castillo-Archer, featuring dishes like shitake mushroom. yakitori, vegan sushi boat and Portobello steak.

The talented actress was joined by many of her closest friends as she shared an adorable group photo with some of her friends.

Madelaine was also joined by friend and showman Jeff Beacher who took to his Instagram to share a photo of the two of them along with beautiful scenic views from the Hollywood Hills, a very popular spot to be photographed at the iconic eatery.

He affectionately wrote the image: ‘Happy Bday to this Gem [gem emoji] from a friend. The hardest working girl in showbiz @madelame! What a nice birthday dinner @yamashirola.’

Beacher is no stranger to Hollywood as he is the man behind Beacher’s Speak Easy Theater and Beacher’s Mad House.

Yamashiro Hollywood is one of the best-known restaurants in Southern California, as it is located 80 meters above Hollywood Boulevard.

It is also a landmark as it was completed in 1914 and was modeled to recreate a replica of the palace in the ‘Yaashiro’ mountains near Kyoto, Japan.

Chef Vallerie Castillo-Archer made history in 2019 when she became the first Filipino to become Executive Chef at the iconic establishment.

