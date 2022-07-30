Rival MAFS grooms Brent Vitiello and Daniel Holmes will fight at celebrity boxing match

Married At First Sight grooms Brent Vitiello and Daniel Holmes will take on an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

The rival grooms are locked up to headline Team Ellis Boxing’s highly anticipated ‘Fight At First Sight’ event on October 15.

Holmes, 31, and Vitiello, 33, will finally get into the ring after weeks of heated exchanges on social media.

The event will also see fellow MAFS groom Jackson Lonie fight Sam Cararro who appeared in the season last year.

Former bachelor Ali Oetjen is also preparing to enter the ring, who will fight against SAS Australia star Jessica Peris.

“Brent is literally the only person this season of MAFS that I’m just not a fan of,” Daniel said previously, challenging Brent to fight him.

‘Even after the show aired, this guy made’ [Instagram] live videos…asking his followers if they have anything from me and asking for naked pictures of me and it’s like who is this guy?’ added the personal trainer.

‘Why are you so obsessed with me, bro? Like it’s insane.

‘It is very clear Tamara’ [Djordjevic, Brent’s MAFS wife] didn’t want a bar from you because you made it very clear behind the scenes that you just couldn’t wait for your influencer career to move forward.

“So, hey, look who announced he’s now a full-time influencer? So look, bro, October 15, let’s do it.’

Brent took on the challenge a few minutes later during an Instagram livestream with fellow MAFS star Al Perkins.

‘Beautiful. It’s on. It’s going to be fun’, said the hospitality manager.

His MAFS colleagues Jack Millar and Domenica Calarco were quick to comment, saying they couldn’t wait to see him knock Daniel out.

Daniel was initially challenged to a fight by Mitch Eynaud but declined as he felt it would not be fair as Mitch is a professional boxer.

Limited tickets for battle are still available.