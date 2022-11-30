Rita Ora’s husband Taika Waititi reveals Robert Pattinson played matchmaker

Rita Ora’s husband Taika Waititi has revealed that actor Robert Pattinson played matchmaker by introducing them for the first time, sparking a friendship that blossomed into romance.

The director married the singer in January.

Speaking during Louis Theroux’s Interviews series. Taika stated that Rita and he have a good relationship because they were best friends before their romance blossomed.

Cosy: Rita Ora’s husband Taika Waititi has revealed that actor Robert Pattinson played matchmaker by introducing them for the first time

Louis was asked about Taika’s first meeting. Taika replied that they had known each other for many years before they got together.

“Everyone believes we met in Australia last January. Do you know who brought her to mine? Rob Pattinson He She brought her over.

“I was having a barbecue with my friends and we just started talking. Then we became good friends. We remained good friends for three-and-a half more years.

Setting the stage! The director revealed that Robert (pictured in 2019), brought Rita to his home, where they ‘hit off.’ They were friends for three more years before they became lovers.

Happier than ever! Rita and Taika’s romance was revealed in 2021. It was also reported that the couple had already married earlier this year (pictured earlier this month).

Candid: Taika shared his thoughts with Louis Theroux during the Interviews series.

“We were in different relationships and whenever we hung out, we would just catch-up where we left off. It was a great friendship and then we decided to end it all.

“I like the fact that both of us work hard, and that we have our own jobs and are independent, but we are also best buddies.

“We are from different parts of the globe, she is from Kosovo, and I am from New Zealand. They’re far apart, but our backgrounds were very similar.

‘We were both poor as children in working-class families. Her father owned pubs. She hung out in them a lot as a kid. My mom worked in pubs.

Truth: ‘Everyone thinks we met in Australia last year. Do you know who brought her to mine? Rob Pattinson He He added, “He brought her over.”

Blossoming: Taika said that she was at a small barbecue and they just started chatting. We hit it off and became friends. For the next three-and a half years, we were good friends for many years.

“The Maori community’s background is very similar to that of the Kosovan communities. It seems like our sensibilities are quite compatible, I believe.

Taika, who has previously directed Jojo Rabbit and Thor Ragnarok, said that Rita had not seen any of his films.

Taika, Rita’s best friend, joined Rita in Rita’s dressing room.

Rita discusses her decade in showbusiness. Rita also criticizes the constant attention she gets on her love life.

The singer settled down when she met the man of her dreams Taika following a string of high profile relationships.

Before that, Calvin Harris was the Hot Right Now singer’s most serious boyfriend. She dated him for one year in 2013.

She was also famous for her flings, alongside Calvin, with other stars like Rob Kardashian, James Arthur, Andrew Garfield, and Travis Barker.

Insight: During her interview with Louis, Rita reflects on her decade in showbusiness, and also slammed the constant attention on her love life as she enjoyed ‘focusing on me and my work’

Louis was asked about her love life. She replied, “I love love, and I love being with love. It’s amazing, so fun.

‘Who doesn’t? I live life to its fullest. Although I am passionate about love, I don’t live my life based on it.

“I don’t think I base my moments on ‘Oh, this is what I remember because of that relationship’. That’s an additional part of my life. I have always been focused on my work and me.

Opening up: Rita also told how she’s ‘always dreamed of getting married’ since she was a child, amid her secret wedding to husband Taika

Rita said, “Look, we’re women.” Men don’t get asked, ”Oh, you’ve had 100 boyfriends or girlfriends”. They may sometimes, but most of the time they don’t. It’s part and parcel of the territory.

Rita also shared how she’s always dreamed of being married since childhood, during her secret wedding to Taika.

Rita is said to have tied the knot with the film director, 47, in a low-key ceremony this summer and though she’s never explicitly confirmed the marriage – her close friends have.

Rita shared her thoughts about marriage before getting engaged. I’m happy.

Claims: Rita is said to have tied the knot with the film director, 47, in a low-key ceremony this summer and though she’s never explicitly confirmed the marriage – her close friends have

“Getting married has been something I’ve longed to do since I was young, and he is certainly a great person. HeIt’s incredible, I’ve reached a place where I feel secure and contained.

In August, it was reported that the couple tied knot in a private ceremony in London.

According to reports, the singer has already changed her surname to Mrs Waititi Ora.

Rita and Taika both wore gold bands on their rings in the months that followed their wedding.

Rita and Taika began their relationship in March 2021. Their romance was made public in August.

Sources claim that the couple were engaged in June and are now planning a big party to celebrate their secret marriage with close friends and family.