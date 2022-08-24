Rita Ora tucks into fish and chips as well as a ‘breakfast for champions’ before clutching her tum

<!–

She may spend her time in Hollywood and Australia, but she’s still a London-raised girl at heart.

And Rita Ora, who reportedly tied the knot with beau Taikia Waititi last week, made the most of her time at home on Wednesday while feasting on traditional fish and chips and a full English breakfast.

In her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old Poison hitmaker stated it “has to happen” as she enjoyed a fish meal, before later sharing a photo of herself holding her tight tummy.

“Haddok must be done!” Rita Ora, 31, enjoyed fish and chips and shared the results on Instagram Stories on Tuesday

Rita was wrapped in a black quilted jacket and a balenciaga hotel baseball cap as she dined at a fish and chip shop.

The firecracker stared mischievously at the pile of chips, fish and what appeared to be two traditional rissoles.

With lots of ketchup and salt and vinegar she captioned the photo: ‘Had to be done’.

The Future Plaice: Later You Could See The Hitmaker Holding Her Tight Tummy As She Joined Friends In Her Garden

She also shared a look at her breakfast of sausage, eggs, beans and bacon with her 16 million followers, writing, “Breakfast for champions, of course.”

But The Voice coach may have admitted too much, as she could later be seen with her hand on her stomach.

Rita seemed to have joined friends in her garden as she wore a black cropped top and a mottled skirt.

And despite her already full belly, snacks of chips and fruit were served, as well as wine.

Wowza: She also shared a look at her breakfast of sausage, eggs, beans and bacon with her 16 million followers, writing: ‘Breakfast for champions, of course’

It comes after Rita, who celebrated Taika’s 47th birthday last week after she reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The singer shared a photo of herself with Taika and Avatar director James Cameron, who turned 68 on the same day.

Rita shared a group photo of her posing next to her new husband Taika, Oscar-winning director James and his wife Suzy Amis Cameron.

Happy Birthday! It comes after Rita, who celebrated beau Taika Waititi’s 47th birthday last week after she reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony

She captioned the post: ‘The birthday boys @jamescameronofficial @taikawaititi.’

Rita then shared a second image of her husband Taika clearly in a celebratory one, featuring a heart emoji and the caption, “Birthday Boy.”

It comes after Rita married Taika in an intimate ceremony in London last week, according to reports.

Jovial: The singer shared a few images on Taika’s birthday, including an image of the Thor director while he was clearly in a party mood

The star is said to have already changed her last name and will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker and the Thor: Love And Thunder director, 46, have both been pictured in recent days wearing gold bands on their ring fingers – sparking speculation that they had already tied the knot.

Since then, Rita’s boyfriend, hairdresser James Brown, has appeared to confirm the marriage by offering his congratulations and writing on Instagram Stories, “Congratulations Mrs. Waititi Ora.”