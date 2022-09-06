Rita Ora teams up with UNICEF to meet vulnerable children at local emergency shelter in Albania 

Rita Ora returned to Albania on Monday to meet ‘the most vulnerable children’ at a community center in Tirana.

The 31-year-old UNICEF ambassador, born in Kosovo, visited the House of Colors, which offers a range of services to children and their families, including emergency shelter.

The singer delighted residents when she took time off from her busy schedule — showing off her baking skills and getting her hands dirty by participating in arts and crafts.

The proud ambassador wore a UNICEF T-shirt as she toured the residence.

Rita worked her way through the sanctuary, taking the time to chat with the residents and later posing with the volunteers.

She left her mark both visually and physically by leaving a handprint of her hand on the wall of the asylum.

On her own Instagram, she wrote: “Today I went to the House of Colors with @unicefalbania @bashkiatirane.

“The team here treats the most vulnerable children with care, providing them with security, shelter, education and an opportunity for long-term assistance.

“The work they are doing here is truly incredible and invaluable and I felt really privileged to meet the team and spend time with these amazing children. #ForEveryChild #UNICEFprotects @unicef_uk,’

It was a busy day for Rita like earlier the day she cut an elegant figure when she met President Bajram Begaj.

She visited the Presidential Palace, the Pallati i Brigatave, with her father Nick to receive her Naim Frashëri Award, an award given to Albanians in the fields of science, art, culture and education for their valuable works and activities .

She wore a chic black and white jacket with a cool lining at the pockets and a matching skirt.

The long-sleeved jacket had a black bow at the front and pockets on both sides at the waist.

Rita’s skirt had tassels at the hem and she wore a pair of silver heels with bows at the front.

Rita stood in the front of the room behind a podium to give a short speech during her visit.

Afterwards on Instagram she wrote: ‘Some things in life you never forget, this journey will be one of them.

“Today was an unreal day. I had the great honor of receiving the Naim Frashëri Order from the President of Albania, Mr. Bajram Begaj.

“This is something that is awarded to Albanians and foreign citizens for their valuable works and activities in the fields of science, art and culture. Thank you very much from the bottom of the heart.’

Before receiving her prize, she saw Rita sitting next to her father on a comfortable sofa, her parents in a smart suit and white shirt.

The couple chatted with the president during her visit to the palace.

She hid her eyes behind black sunglasses as she walked down the street with her mother Vera and father Besnik.

Rita sported an impeccable glamorous makeup look as she fashioned her caramel locks into loose curls.

The hitmaker later gave a lecture at Jordan Misja Artistic High School and met some students.

The mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, accompanied Rita on stage before the free concert she is going to give.

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi, 47, in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.