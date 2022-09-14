Rita Ora shows off her washboard abs in a checkered bikini during Rio de Janeiro holiday

<!–

Rita Ora showed off her incredible washboard abs on Tuesday while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro.

The singer, 31, posed a storm in a green plaid bikini as she took in the tropical scenery from her lush balcony.

She made sure to turn heads in the tiny two-piece bottoms, which she paired with matching basketball shorts and a silk bandana.

Sun-kissed: Rita Ora, 31, showed off her incredible washboard abs on Tuesday while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro

Rita appeared to be going makeup-free as she showed off her natural beauty and shielded her eyes with large, frameless sunglasses.

Her long blonde locks tumbled in beach curls under her silk headpiece as she pulled down her shorts to show off her tattoos.

Alongside the trio of snapshots, she wrote: ‘Rio – all memories match the atmosphere! I’m here for everyone like it!’

Show it off: She made sure to turn heads in the tiny two-piece she paired with matching basketball shorts and a silk bandana

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Unbelievable: next to the trio of snapshots she wrote: ‘Rio – all memories match the atmosphere! I’m here for everyone like it!’

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Rita has enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.