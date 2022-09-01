Rita Ora shows off her toned abs in a green bikini as she reminisces on summer with a slew of snaps

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

From tying the knot with beau Taika Waititi to a flight abroad, she’s had a busy few months.

And Rita Ora has reminisced about her summer with a slew of snaps and a photo video to share with her 16.1 million followers.

The singer, 31, showed off her toned physique with stunning bikini shots – alongside snippets of beloved moments and outtakes from life.

Toned down: Rita Ora showed off her toned abs in a green bikini on Thursday as she reminisced about summer by sharing a series of snaps

For a moment, the beauty of her toned physique showed in a bright green bikini, with a floral print.

She posed after a dip in the pool and Rita’s blonde locks were soaked as she ran her hands through them.

Showing off her impressive collection of tattoos, she wore a beaded choker-length necklace.

Newlyweds: Other photos showed glimpses of her relationship with Taika, as the director wrapped both arms around his new wife during a black and white photo shoot

Smitten: The couple is said to have tied the knot this summer in an intimate ceremony

Chic: She wore a sheer maxi dress for the black and white photos, with her hair scrunched back in a claw clip

Other photos showed glimpses of her relationship with Taika, as the director wrapped both arms around his new wife during a black-and-white photo shoot.

He kissed Rita’s cheek as the hitmaker beamed and turned to her husband.

She wore a sheer maxi dress for the shot, with her hair snipped in a claw clip, while Taika looked smart in a suit.

Staying Fit: Other photos showed the star hitting the gym as she shared an insight into her workout routine

Work on it: As she showed off her figure in a pair of Nike Pro shorts and a sports bra for one more workout

One Look: Rita wore to the limit for one selfie while dressed in chunky gold jewelry, with a striking eye makeup look

All black: she showed a series of stylish ensembles in the video

Famous Friends: She also spent some time all summer with boyfriend Kristen Stewart

Other photos showed the star hitting the gym as she shared an insight into her workout routine — donning form-fitting workout clothes.

And to give fans a behind-the-scenes look, another showed her posing backstage while a makeup artist applied products to her cheeks.

About her hit Anywhere, Rita wrote: ‘Do you ever feel like summer is over when it’s September? My summer has looked a bit like this…..’

BTS: The hitmaker shared a photo from a photo shoot as she struck a sultry pose

Smile: She beamed for a mirror selfie while donning an off-duty look

Rita is believed to have married Taika this summer in an intimate ceremony, keeping the news away from social media.

The couple began dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

Refueling: Rita took some time to relax while sipping a smoothie in another photo

Glam squad: The beauty pouted for the camera as makeup artists surrounded her to create a glamorous look

Inked: She showed off her impressive collection of tattoos in a series of photos, flashing her bold arm ink for once