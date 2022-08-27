Rita Ora shows off her sense of style in a backless bodysuit ahead of music festival performance.

<!–

She is known for her stylish ensembles and killer looks.

And Rita Ora did it again when she whipped up a storm in Zurich ahead of a performance at the city’s Open Air festival on Saturday.

The singer, 31, showed off her muscular physique in the snaps, donning an open back bodysuit and a pair of patterned leggings.

The bodysuit featured a criss-cross drawstring design, while her white leggings were printed with a black line design.

Rita showed off her impressive collection of tattoos in the backless number, paired with comfy black sneakers.

The hitmaker added a chunky gold chain around her neck, alongside stacked silver and gold bracelets.

Her sandy blonde locks fell free in a natural curl, while she added a pink headscarf.

Keeping her makeup palette subtle yet dewy, Rita shielded her eyes with plastic sunglasses as she set a storm on a wooden shelf.

While another snap showed a blue saddle bag hanging over her torso, adding a pop of color to the look.

Gushing that she “can’t wait to perform,” the star revealed she had made it to the city of Switzerland.

She captioned it: ‘We’re here! 8.15 pm on the main stage, be there or else!!! Can’t wait to perform for all of you tonight! Let’s go!!’

The festival kicked off on Tuesday with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, Bastille, G-EAZY and David Guetta all already taking the stage.

While acts such as KYGO, Lewis Capaldi and Camelphat perform alongside Rita on the final day of the festival.

It comes after the star secretly tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.