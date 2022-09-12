Rita Ora shows off her sensational figure in a dazzling silver bodysuit at the Rock In Rio festival

Rita Ora looked stunning as she gave a breathtaking performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Cidade do Rock on Saturday.

The singer, 31, showed off her sensational figure in a dazzling silver bodysuit with rhinestone tassels and matching gloves.

She donned a pair of matching heels as she stepped across the stage during the raunchy performance.

Talented: Rita gave a breathtaking performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Cidade do Rock on Sunday

Rita opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her golden locks in beach waves.

Days earlier, Rita showed off her impeccable sense of style when she attended an event in Costa Brazil with Vogue on Thursday prior to the show.

The singer showed off her toned physique in a sheer blue and green maxi dress which she wore over a black bra and matching pants.

She ramped up her height in a pair of silver strappy heels as she posed for a storm at the lavish party.

Rita sported a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip as she fashioned her blonde locks into loose curls.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker was later joined by her sister Elena and boyfriend Vas J Morgan as the group posed for a sizzling snap.

Rita’s appearance comes after she put on a show-stopping display as she took the stage for a triumphant free performance in Albania on Tuesday.

Outing: The star flew to Brazil earlier this week and made the most of the trip

The performer was born in Kosovo to parents of Albanian descent before moving to London as a child, but she considers Tirana, the capital of Albania, to be her home.

The global superstar took the stage in Tirana’s Skederbej Square, where she performed a free 14-song show at a moment she described as “unforgettable.”

Rita looked every inch the pop star in a sparkly sheer black long-sleeved leotard covered in glitzy sequin patterns.

She paired her sassy ensemble with a pair of matching stockings and completed the striking look with black heeled boots.

Stylish: She increased her height in a pair of silver strappy heels as she turned up a storm at the lavish party

Her outfit was a custom piece created for her by a fellow Albanian and renowned fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti, who has created outfits for the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Paris Hilton and Angelica Ross.

The Poison hitmaker showed off her sensational moves as she stepped across the stage and performed with a string of backing dancers, as fireworks and flames lit up behind her.

At one point in her show, Rita was seen vigorously holding one hand behind her back while proudly raising the Albanian flag in the air.

Rita opened her set with the 2019 song Ritual before flipping through a selection of her biggest hits, including Your Song and Hot Right Now, and concluding with an encore consisting of Lonely Together and the chart Anywhere.

The incredible free concert was organized by the Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, to celebrate that the capital was declared the EU Youth Capital for 2022.

Speaking of the concert – and previously being awarded a prestigious award by the Albanian president, Rita said she will “never forget” the show in her parents’ home country.

During her trip, Rita received the Naim Frashëri Order from the President of Albania, Mr. Bajram Begaj.

She said, ‘Some things in life you never forget, this journey will be one of them. Today was an unreal day.

“I had the great honor of receiving the Naim Frashëri Order from the President of Albania, Mr Bajram Begaj.

Unbelievable: Rita’s appearance comes after she put on a show-stopping display as she took the stage to give a triumphant free performance in Albania on Tuesday

Welcome home: The artist was born in Kosovo to parents of Albanian descent before moving to London as a child, but she considers Tirana, the capital of Albania, to be her home

“This is something that is awarded to Albanians and foreign citizens for their valuable works and activities in the fields of science, art and culture. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.’

Rita was born in Pristina, Kosovo, but is of Albanian descent and moved with her parents to London as a child when they sought refuge in the UK.

The Body On Me hitmaker has several ties to Tirana, which she considers home alongside Pristina and London, and celebrating the capital being named as the EU’s Youth Capital is close to her heart.

Earlier in the trip, Rita received the Naim Frashëri Award, an award given to Albanians in the fields of science, art, culture and education for their valuable works and activities.

She visited the presidential palace, the Pallati i Brigatave, with her father Nick to receive her honor from Albanian President Bajram Begaj on Monday.

Rita stood in the front of the room behind a podium to give a short speech during her visit.

Rita kept her 16.1 million Instagram followers updated as events unfolded throughout the day, explaining how “grateful she was to be in Albania.”

In addition to her recent post, she wrote: ‘Yesterday I landed in Albania for a journey that is so close to my heart and means so much to me. Tirana celebrates being elected Youth Capital of Europe 2022!

‘We started the day with a visit to the music school Liceu Jordan Misja and ended with a dinner with Mayor Erion Veliaj in the town hall. It’s going to be a great few days and I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with you.’