Rita Ora shows off her incredibly toned figure in a black sports bra as she does ‘morning’ Pilates

She is known for her passion for fitness and healthy living.

And Rita Ora showed fans how she’s getting her incredibly toned figure when she shared some videos on Instagram on Thursday while doing her morning pilates.

The singer, 31, showed off her toned abs in a black sports bra and matching leggings as she lay on the reformer machine with her legs straight in the air.

Rita tucked her blonde locks into a messy bun as she lifted her bottom in the air in line with her head and slowly lowered her legs to the side in a circular motion.

She seemed cheerful as she smiled at the camera during the private lesson as her instructor filmed her.

Later in the day, Rita caused a storm on her Instagram story in a glamorous mini dress with a black silk shirt and long sleeves.

The beauty slathered her locks back in a chic do revealing a radiant makeup palette and she wore a dazzling bangle.

Earlier this month, Rita showed off her incredible figure while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro, posing in a green plaid bikini while enjoying the tropical scenery from her lush balcony.

She made sure to turn heads in the tiny two-piece bottoms, which she paired with matching basketball shorts and a silk bandana.

Rita appeared to be going makeup-free as she showed off her natural beauty and shielded her eyes with large, frameless sunglasses.

Her long blonde locks tumbled in beach curls under her silk headpiece as she pulled down her shorts to show off her tattoos.

Alongside the trio of snapshots, she wrote: ‘Rio – all memories match the atmosphere! I’m here for everyone like it!’

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Rita has enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.