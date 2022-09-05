Rita Ora shows off her impeccable style in a blazer dress as she lands in Albania with her parents

<!–

Rita Ora showed off her impeccable style on Sunday when she landed with her parents in Albania for a free concert in Tirana.

The singer, 31, flashed her toned physique in a black cropped blazer dress, teamed with a pair of leather knee-high boots.

She hid her eyes behind black sunglasses as she walked down the street with her mother Vera and father Besnik.

Rita sported an impeccable glamorous makeup look as she fashioned her caramel locks into loose curls.

The Poisson hitmaker later gave a talk at Jordan Misja Artistic High School and met some students.

The mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, accompanied Rita on stage before the free concert she is going to give.

Rita kept her 16.1 million Instagram followers updated as events unfolded throughout the day, explaining how “grateful she was to be in Albania.”

In addition to her recent post, she wrote: ‘Yesterday I landed in Albania for a journey that is so close to my heart and means so much to me. Tirana celebrates being elected Youth Capital of Europe 2022!

‘We started the day with a visit to the music school Liceu Jordan Misja and ended with a dinner with Mayor Erion Veliaj in the town hall. It’s going to be a great few days and I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with you.’

Smile! She posed for a radiant selfie with the mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj (center) and her mother Vera (left)

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

Family: Rita later shared a sweet video in a luxury vehicle with her father Besnik

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Meanwhile, Rita has had high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.