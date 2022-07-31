Rita Ora showcases her washboard abs in a crop-top and mini skirt

She recently flew to Paris with her fiancé Taika Waititi, who was also spotted in the French capital with his two daughters.

And Rita Ora looked gorgeous on Sunday as she formed a storm on her last day in the French capital.

The singer, 31, flaunted her incredible figure in a skinny lemon combination as she lug her belongings in a dazzling £20,000 Hermes bag.

The stylish ensemble showed off her tight midriff and included a boob tube with a matching figure hugging a mini skirt.

Rita completed the look with a selection of gold jewelry, including a cuff around her tight upper arm.

The Poisson hitmaker let her blonde locks fall in a soft curl on her shoulders while accentuating her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

Rita carried her enviable handbag embellished with fringes and pompom accessories.

She captioned the beautiful photos: ‘You have to make up your own mind about these things…. Au Revoir Paris’.

It comes after the pop star visited the Louvre on Friday with her director beau and his two daughters.

The hitmaker was joined by her fiancé and his two daughters Matewa Kiritapu, six, and Te Hinekahu, 10, who formed an orderly line in the world’s most visited museum.

On Thursday, Rita proved she was a big kid at heart as she enjoyed a fun day out at Disneyland Paris, documenting the trip in a plethora of photos she shared on her Instagram.

The actress showed off her toned legs in a pink Prada jacquard skort that cost an eye-watering £1,390. A skort is a hybrid of a skirt and shorts.

Rita paired the thigh-length bottoms with a multicolored wavy-patterned top and a pair of bright blue sneakers.

To complete her holiday look, the hitmaker Body On Me added red tinted sunglasses, white socks and a plethora of gold bracelets and colored rings.

She let her curly blonde locks fall over her shoulders, adding another pop of color with pale pink lipstick.

In another image, Rita swapped her pink skorts for a pair of red and white polka dot shorts as she enjoyed a treat of cotton candy.

With the star also sharing other photos of her fun day out.

In her post, Rita wrote: ‘When In Disney, thank you @disneylandparis for everything. I can’t believe the fireworks at the end. I really cried. even if I didn’t understand it in French, but you know, I know, just get it out of my head.’

It comes after it was reported that Rita’s partner Taika, 46, has moved into her London home.

The couple have been spotted on several occasions in North London in recent weeks, running errands and reportedly turning the house into a home.

Obviously, Rita – who is working on several films – and Taika – who recently released Thor: Love and Thunder are hoping to tie the knot once their work commitments are finalized.