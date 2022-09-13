Rita Ora showcases her toned midriff in multi-coloured bikini during trip to Rio De Janeiro

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s been living it up for the past few days in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after performing at a local music festival.

And Rita Ora shared a slew of sizzling snaps from her South American trip on Tuesday as she landed back home in the UK.

The 31-year-old singer looked over the moon in the photos as she made the most of the warm weather by donning a multicolored bikini and matching skirt.

Stunning: Rita Ora shared a slew of sizzling snaps from her South American trip on Tuesday as she landed back home in the UK

The hitmaker showed off her tight midriff in the two-piece as she relaxed on a beach chair wearing a matching sun hat.

In other photos, Rita wore a green and white checkered bikini and matching shorts as she posed on her hotel balcony.

The star let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders while also wearing sunglasses.

All at once, Rita was gearing up for a night out on the town as she posed for a selfie in a black form-fitting mini dress and matching leather boots.

Trip: The 31-year-old singer looked at the ninth cloud in the photos as she made the most of the warm weather by donning a multicolored bikini and matching skirt

Wow: In other photos, Rita wore a green and white checkered bikini and matching shorts as she posed on her hotel balcony

In a different look, the Masked Singer jury chose a blue top with a pink floral print and a matching skirt as she posed next to a friend.

Alongside the post, Rita wrote: ‘Rio – all memories [that] suits the atmosphere! I’m here for everyone like it!’

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

Sizzling: At once, Rita was getting ready for a night out on the town as she posed for a selfie in a black form-fitting mini dress and matching leather boots

Jetsetter: Rita has been living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the past few days after performing at a local music festival

Fun: In a different look, the Masked Singer jury chose a blue top with a pink floral print and a matching skirt as she posed next to a friend

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

Relationship: It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August

History: Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Rita has enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.