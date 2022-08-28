Rita Ora showcases her toned frame in off-white leggings paired with pinstripe blouse
Rita Ora shows off her tight frame in off-white leggings paired with a pinstripe blouse as she heads out in London
Rita Ora looked sensational in sportswear as she stepped out in London on Sunday.
The singer, 31, showed off her toned frame and pert bum in an off-white mesh panel legging, paired with a chic pinstripe blouse.
She opted for comfort, wearing sports shoes and accessories in chic shades.
Style: Rita Ora looked sensational in sportswear when she stepped out in London on Sunday
Her blonde locks were styled in soft waves and she wore a minimal makeup palette.
The star was seen arm in arm with a friend as she walked, before the couple grabbed some food.
It comes after the star secretly tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi in a private ceremony earlier this month.
Cool: The singer, 31, showed off her toned frame and pert bum in off-white mesh panel leggings, teamed with a chic pinstripe blouse
Radiant: she opted for comfort, wore sneakers and accessories in chic shades
Chat: The star was seen bandaging her arms with a friend on her day off
Leggy: Her blonde locks were styled in soft waves and she wore a minimal makeup palette
Glow: The newlywed looked sensational as she stepped out
Cheers: Rita chuckled while talking to her boyfriend
Good times; The duo was seen during the day laughing
Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.
The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.
A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.
Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.
Lunch: The star was seen having a bite to eat with her boyfriend
Lunch: The newlywed enjoyed a day off
Meet Ms. Waititi-Ora! Rita reportedly married director Taika Waititi in an intimate ceremony in London (pictured together in March)