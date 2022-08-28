Rita Ora showcases her toned frame in off-white leggings paired with pinstripe blouse

<!–

Rita Ora looked sensational in sportswear as she stepped out in London on Sunday.

The singer, 31, showed off her toned frame and pert bum in an off-white mesh panel legging, paired with a chic pinstripe blouse.

She opted for comfort, wearing sports shoes and accessories in chic shades.

Her blonde locks were styled in soft waves and she wore a minimal makeup palette.

The star was seen arm in arm with a friend as she walked, before the couple grabbed some food.

It comes after the star secretly tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

