Rita Ora puts on a stylish display in a pink shirt dress at Notting Hill Carnival 

Rita Ora was all smiles on Sunday as she attended London’s Notting Hill Carnival as the party event returned after two years.

The singer, 31, put on a very leggy display in a pink shirt dress with a quirky denim belt that tucked into her waist as she partied at the event near where she lives in the capital.

She paired the look with a pair of beige boots and a blue shoulder bag with a gold strap to match her jewelry.

Rita sported a bright pink bandana and a stylish pair of shades as she beamed in front of the crowd.

The beauty had a glamorous makeup look with a nude lip, while her blonde locks were allowed to fall freely in a natural curl.

She kept her 16.1 million Instagram followers updated throughout the day with various videos and photos of the fun day out.

The Poison hitmaker sat slightly above the crowd and was joined by several friends, her sister Elena and DJ Benji B.

Notting Hill Carnival made a triumphant return on Bank Holiday this weekend after the pandemic shut down the colorful street party for two years in a row.

It’s the first time Europe’s biggest street party – rooted in British Caribbean culture – has taken place since 2019, the 54th Carnival since its inception in 1966.

The carnival has its origins in an indoor celebration organized by Trinidadian communist Claudia Jones from 1959 to 1966 in response to the 1958 Notting Hill race riots.

The murder of Aspiring Antigua lawyer Kelso Cochrane urged Rhaune Laslett to host a street party for kids that eventually became the first outdoor carnival in 1966 when the popular Russ Henderson Steel Band got involved.

The carnival brings hundreds of thousands of tourists to London and is said to bring in £120 million for the London economy.

It comes after the star secretly tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.