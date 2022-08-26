Rita Ora puts on a leggy display in a LBD as she shelters from the rain in London

<!–

She recently tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi.

Yet Rita Ora flew alone when she disembarked in London on Thursday for a day of business meetings.

Despite thunderstorms that ravaged the capital, the 31-year-old singer didn’t let it rain on her fashion parade as she looked as effortlessly chic as ever.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker opted for an all-black ensemble and layered a long cardigan over a thigh-grazing little black dress.

She showed a hint of her toned pins in sheer black tights, while a pair of knee-high patent boots gave her petite physique a boost.

Rita completed the look with a Chanel patented handbag and oversized shades.

Stunning: Despite thunderstorms that ravaged the capital, the 31-year-old singer didn’t let it rain on her fashion parade as she looked as effortlessly chic as ever

Chic: The Hot Right Now hitmaker opted for an all-black ensemble and layered a long cardigan over a thigh-grazing little black dress

The outing comes after it emerged that Rita secretly married Taika earlier this month – with the singer flashing her wedding ring on her rainy day out.

The singer is said to have already changed her last name and will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker and the Thor: Love And Thunder director, 46, have both been pictured wearing gold bands on their ring fingers in recent days.

Legs eleven! She flashed a hint of her toned pins in sheer black tights, while a pair of knee-high patent boots boosted her petite frame

All about the accessories: Rita completed the look with a Chanel patented handbag and oversized shades

Curly girlie: Rita’s brunette locks were styled in tight curls that framed her beautiful features

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

Making progress: Rita had all eyes on her when she stepped into a business meeting in the capital

Helping hand: she had her driver protect her from the rain when she got out of the car

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Meanwhile, Rita has had high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.