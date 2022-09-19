Rita Ora puts flashes her underwear under a colourful sheer dress for sizzling Instagram snaps

She always amazes with her performances and striking red carpet looks.

And Rita Ora put on a very spirited display as she set up a storm for a series of tantalizing Instagram photos posted to her page on Sunday.

The 31-year-old singer turned when she showed off her thong underwear underneath a colorful sheer dress with a zipper at the front.

Rita looked sensational in the revealing ensemble, while also donning a snap wearing a pair of black strappy sandals with diamond detailing.

The musician left little to the imagination as she also posed with her back to her – showing off her peachy bum while wearing just a thong.

Rita simply looked sensational and posed in a storm as she worked her best angles in the sexy ensemble with friends after a performance on Costa Brazil.

She sported her long blond locks in a naturally curly hairstyle and sported a radiant makeup palette.

Her latest album also featured footage of the hitmaker prior to a Pilates session with her leg resting on a reformer while dressed in gym clothes.

Rita took some time off after flying around the world for her most recent appearances, and also included a photo of her bathing with a face mask.

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi, 47, in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.