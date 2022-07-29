Rita Ora looks puts on an animated display with fiancé Taika Waititi as they leave Paris restaurant

She recently jetted to Paris with her fiancé Taika Waititi, who was also seen in the French capital with his two daughters.

And Rita Ora, 31, looked in great spirits as she put on an animated display while leaving swanky restaurant Caviar Kaspia with her filmmaker beau, 46, on Thursday night.

The loved-up couple were in good company on the night as they were joined by actor Casey Affleck, 46, while James Bond star Daniel Craig, 54, was also seen leaving the eatery.

Rita and Taika appeared shock by something as the gaped at something in the distance, with the singer seen gaping and pointing.

Amid her animated exit, Rita was sure to turn heads in her very glamorous ensemble, slipping into a skimpy black mini dress for the evening.

The Poison hitmaker’s asymmetric dress perfectly showcased her toned pins, while the cut-out back displayed her selection of tattoos.

Boosting her height, Rita donned a pair of extremely high black platform heels, with the stunner storing her evening’s essentials in a tiny gold crossbody bag.

She finished off her look with a selection of gold jewellery, while her curly blonde locks were swept into a up do, with loose tendrils framing her face.

Meanwhile, Taika looked smart in a blue blazer which he teamed with a white T-shirt, black trousers and box fresh white trainers.

Also leaving the French restaurant was Casey, who cut a casual figure in a plain white T-shirt and jeans.

While Daniel looked dapper in a cobalt blue jacket, which he teamed with a dark green T-shirt and black trousers.

He finished off his look with a black cap and a coordinating flat cap.

Rita also took to Instagram to share further snaps of her racy black outfit as she posed this way and that fopr the camera.

Captioning her latest post, she penned: ‘Last night I dreamt of Prospero tequila.’

It comes after Rita proved she was a big kid at heart as she enjoyed a fun day out at Disneyland Paris on Thursday, documenting the trip in a plethora of snaps shared to her Instagram.

The singer flaunted her toned legs in a pair of Prada pink jacquard skorts costing an eye-watering £1,390. A skort is a hybrid of a skirt and shorts.

Rita teamed the thigh-skimming bottoms with a multicolored top with a wavy pattern and a pair of bright blue trainers.

Finishing off her holiday look, the Body On Me hitmaker added red tinted sunglasses, white socks and a plethora of gold bangles and coloured rings.

She allowed her curly blonde locks to cascade over her shoulders, while she added a further pop of colour with pale pink lipstick.

In another image, Rita swapped her pink skorts with a pair of red and white polka dot shorts as she enjoyed a treat of candy floss.

With the star also sharing other pictures from her fun day out.

Captioning her post, Rita penned: ‘When In Disney, thank you @disneylandparis for everything I can’t believe the fireworks at the end. I actually cried. even though I didn’t understand it in French but you know I know let it go off by heart so.’

It comes as Rita once again flaunted her incredible figure on Wednesday as she slipped into a figure-hugging sheer patterned dress for sultry snaps shared to her Instagram Grid.

She added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of black platform heels and accessorised with an array of chunky rings and black bangles.

Rita accentuated her striking features with a touch of mascara and a slick of lipstick while she gave the camera a smoldering look.

The Poison hitmaker styled her golden tresses in natural curls as she leant on a wall for the gorgeous pictures.

She didn’t shy away from striking a series of sensational poses in other snaps in the same outfit as she prepared for a glitzy evening outing in the French capital.

As well as flaunting her lithe physique in the elegant snaps, Rita also shared pictures of her director fiancé Taika and pal Baz Luhrmann.

Her latest holiday snaps come after she showcased her incredible figure on Monday as she took to Instagram to share snaps from her Parisian getaway.

The star looked gorgeous in a snakeskin cerulean co-ord as she posed up a storm in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Donning platform sandals, Rita joked that she could still make the most of the sights despite how ‘dirty’ her shoes were.

The stylish ensemble featured a mini skirt with thigh split which she teamed with a matching over shirt and asymmetrical crop top.

It comes after it was reported that Rita’s partner Taika has moved into her London home.

The couple have been seen on numerous occasions in north London over recent weeks as they run errands and are reportedly making the house a home.

It is understood that Rita – who is working on several films and The Voice Australia – and Taika – who has recently finished Thor: Love and Thunder – hope to tie the knot once their work commitments have wrapped up.

An onlooker told The Sun: ‘It’s unusual to see Rita in the neighbourhood these days — she bought the house but left the country almost immediately afterwards and has barely spent any time there.

‘But they were shopping for things and loading bits in and it’s obvious this is going to be where they call home, at least for a while.

‘They’re a very jet-setting couple, and have homes all over the place, but it felt as though this was quite a permanent move watching their behaviour.’

Rita splashed out on the six-bedroom ‘haunted’ mansion back in February, reportedly making the purchase with the help of a loan from the Queen’s bank Coutts & Co – which offers private banking and wealth management services for high net worth individuals.

According to The Mirror, Rita’s company Rora Properties purchased the property, which is built in the Arts and Crafts style.

In August, the couple, who began dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, were said to be moving so fast in their relationship they started discussing marriage, a source told New Idea.

‘Taika calls Rita ‘wifey’ all the time and chats about how he’s going to be her first and last husband,’ the insider said.

‘Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] definitely hoping he’s for real,’ they continued, adding that she is ‘absolutely obsessed’ with her Thor director beau.

At the time, Rita had reportedly started joking about getting married in a ‘quick, hippy-dippy’ Californian ceremony, and then celebrating with a bigger party at a later date.

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but the pair are believed to have quietly split in 2018.

The pair share two daughters: Te Hinekāhu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.