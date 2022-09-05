Rita Ora looks elegant in black and white as she’s handed prestigious award by President of Albania

Rita Ora looked elegant when she met President Bajram Begaj in her native Albania on Monday.

The 31-year-old singer visited the presidential palace, the Pallati i Brigatave, with her father Nick to receive her Naim Frashëri Award, an award given to Albanians in the fields of science, art, culture and education for their valuable works and activities.

She wore a chic black and white jacket with a cool lining at the pockets and a matching skirt.

VIP: Rita Ora looked elegant when she met President Bajram Begaj in her native Albania on Monday

Excited: Rita took to Instagram to share some heartfelt words after getting her award this week

The long-sleeved jacket had a black bow at the front and pockets on both sides at the waist.

Rita’s skirt had tassels at the hem and she wore a pair of silver heels with bows at the front.

She added a touch of sparkle to her look by opting for a pair of glittering silver garland earrings.

Making a name for herself: The 31-year-old singer visited the presidential palace, the Pallati i Brigatave, with her father Nick to receive her Naim Frashëri decoration

Rita could be seen smiling as she walked next to the president, who was wearing a smart navy suit.

The pop star was previously seen holding her hand to her chest as she stood next to her with the president and her father before receiving her award.

Rita stood in the front of the room behind a podium to give a short speech during her visit.

Special: The prize is awarded to Albanians in the fields of science, art, culture and education for their valuable works and activities

In style: she wore a chic black and white jacket with a striking lining at the pockets and a matching skirt

Special moment: Rita stood in the front of the room behind a podium to give a short speech during her visit

Afterwards on Instagram she wrote: ‘Some things in life you never forget, this journey will be one of them.

“Today was an unreal day. I had the great honor of receiving the Naim Frashëri Order from the President of Albania, Mr. Bajram Begaj.

“This is something that is awarded to Albanians and foreign citizens for their valuable works and activities in the fields of science, art and culture.

Awarded: Rita was seen smiling as she stood next to the president wearing a nice navy blue suit when he presented her with the award

Glamor pussy: she added a touch of sparkle to her look by opting for a pair of glittering silver garland earrings

“Thank you very much from the bottom of the heart.”

Before receiving her prize, she saw Rita sitting next to her father on a comfortable sofa, her parents in a smart suit and white shirt.

The couple chatted with the president during her visit to the palace.

Encounter: Before receiving her award, Rita was seen sitting next to her father Nick on a comfortable couch, while her parent wore a smart suit and white shirt

In style: Rita’s skirt had tassels at the hem and she wore a pair of silver heels with bows at the front

Fashionista: The long-sleeved jacket had a black bow on the front and pockets on both sides at the waist

It comes after Rita showed off her impeccable sense of style on Sunday when she landed in Albania with her parents before giving a free concert – organized by the mayor and president of Tirane to celebrate the city’s youth.

The singer flashed her toned physique in a black cropped blazer dress, paired with a pair of leather knee-high boots.

She hid her eyes behind black sunglasses as she walked down the street with her mother Vera and father Besnik.

Looks good: It comes after Rita showed off her impeccable style on Sunday when she landed in Albania with her parents for a free concert in Tirana

Rita sported an impeccable glamorous makeup look as she fashioned her caramel locks into loose curls.

The Poisson hitmaker later gave a talk at Jordan Misja Artistic High School and met some students.

The mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, accompanied Rita on stage before the free concert she is going to give.

Stylish: The singer flashed her toned physique in a black cropped blazer dress, paired with a pair of leather knee-high boots

Rita kept her 16.1 million Instagram followers updated as events unfolded throughout the day, explaining how “grateful she was to be in Albania.”

In addition to her recent post, she wrote: ‘Yesterday I landed in Albania for a journey that is so close to my heart and means so much to me. Tirana celebrates being elected Youth Capital of Europe 2022!

‘We started the day with a visit to the music school Liceu Jordan Misja and ended with a dinner with Mayor Erion Veliaj in the town hall. It’s going to be a great few days and I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with you.’

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.