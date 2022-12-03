Rita Ora leaves little to the imagination in a see-through dress

Rita Ora looked sensational as she arrived at Vas J Morgan’s 34th birthday party at Miro restaurant in London’s Mayfair on Saturday.

The singer, 32, made sure to grab the attention of onlookers as she wore a tan fishnet dress with a hood.

Pop star Rita’s risqué garment reached to her ankles and she wore a pair of sky-high black platform shoes to boost her stature by a few inches.

She wore a gold necklace with large black beads and opted for bright Dior bracelets and gold bracelets to match.

The talent show judges chose a make-up palette of copper and bronze tones to emphasize her beautiful features.

Rita was seen wearing a black coat with feathered details as she entered the eatery.

It’s my party! Television personality and magazine editor Vas J Morgan showed off his chic sense of style when he wore a semi-sheer black shirt with a floral design on his 34th birthday

The star’s dress left little to the imagination, and her ensemble left her looking perky on the show.

Rita was in high spirits as she arrived in a black cab, ready to celebrate former TOWIE star Vas’s special day.

The Masked Singer panelist took to her Instagram page before stepping out to share some photos of herself in her attire with her followers.

She simply captioned her post with the Santa and desert emojis.

Rita was in London this weekend to celebrate her boyfriend Vas J Morgan’s 34th birthday.

Television personality and magazine editor Vas showed off his chic sense of style while wearing a semi-sheer black shirt with a floral design.

He opted for matching black trousers and wore a pair of neatly polished shoes in the evening.

Vas was in a good mood when he arrived for his party and smiled as he entered the venue.

He was joined by former Love Island star Eyal Booker who dressed all in black for the evening.

The reality star wore a T-shirt under a leather jacket that he paired with black pants.

Elsewhere, TV presetner Sarah-Jane Crawford looked glamorous in a metallic silver dress.

The former Xtra Factor presenter, 39, carried an animal print bag and went for a glamorous look with her make-up.

