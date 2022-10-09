Rita Ora flaunts her rock hard abs in snaps from her performance at the Women's Rugby World Cup

She performed ahead of Australia’s titanic showdown with New Zealand in the women Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday.

And Rita Ora sent temperatures soaring on Sunday when she shared a series of stunning behind-the-scenes photos from the show to Instagram.

The singer, 31, showed off her rock-hard abs in black lingerie, which she wore underneath a stylish cropped suit.

The match between Australia and New Zealand kicks off the sporting event in style and marks the start of the 2021 competition – which was delayed due to Covid-19.

The black bra was teamed with lace bottoms which featured a diamond R charm in honor of the Poison hitmaker.

Rita’s completed the look with low cut trousers and a cropped blazer which was adorned with white feathers.

The singer accessorized the look with a selection of gold jewelery as she posed up a storm backstage.

Opting for a glamorous makeup palette with metallic shades and eye anchors, Rita let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders in loose curls.

During the show, the singer boasted her toned legs as she donned another look – a sparkly khaki bodysuit, with a sleeveless design and scoop neckline.

And always the supporter was her husband Taika Waititi, who proudly watched from the sidelines before kissing his hitmaker wife’s cheek.

Rita’s bodysuit has a gold button design and pockets and was teamed with a pair of matching heeled boots in the same material.

While she added some extra chic with a long-line khaki coat which only sat around her waist – secured by a jeweled belt with gold tassels.

Appropriately adorning her coat was the Hot Right Now singer’s chunky diamond bracelet, along with a collection of complementing rings.

Beaming with pride, Taika watched from the sidelines and was snapped practicing cheering on the field before the game, waving a pompom in the air.

The filmmaker donned a pair of navy trousers with a gray T-shirt and bomber jacket for the supportive look.

And after the number, a proud Taika embraced his wife and planted a kiss on her cheek – with Rita beaming from ear to ear.

The singer made her full entrance as she walked into the middle of a crew of backup dancers, all dressed in dark metallic ensembles.

During the break, she sang her smash hit Let Me Love You while the dancers showed off their moves around the pitch.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup is the ninth edition of the women’s competition and was postponed from taking place last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.