Rita Ora flaunts her figure in a skimpy lemon co-ord and carries a £20,000 Hermes bag in Paris

She recently flew to Paris with her fiancé Taika Waititi, who was also spotted in the French capital with his two daughters.

And Rita Ora looked gorgeous on Friday as she left her swanky hotel to enjoy an alfresco brunch with friends.

The singer, 31, flaunted her incredible figure in a skinny lemon combination as she lug her belongings in a dazzling £20,000 Hermes bag.

The stylish ensemble showed off her tight midriff and included a boob tube with a matching figure hugging a mini skirt.

Rita completed the look with a selection of gold bracelets and two pendant necklaces around her neck.

Shielding her eyes behind oversized shades, Poison’s hitmaker let her blonde locks fall in a natural curl on her shoulders.

Rita slipped her feet into towering platform sandals and carried her enviable handbag embellished with fringes and pom pom accessories.

The Let Me Love You singer appeared to have a natural makeup look with a perfectly sculpted complexion and a classy nude lip.

On Monday, the singer put on the same shoes and complained that she could still visit all the sights of the city, no matter how ‘clumsy or dirty’ her choice of shoes was.

On Instagram she said: ‘A quick moment of appreciation for being able to experience things. It doesn’t matter how dirty your clunky flip flops get.”

It comes after Rita proved she was a big kid at heart as she enjoyed a fun day out at Disneyland Paris on Thursday, documenting the trip in a plethora of photos shared on her Instagram.

The actress showed off her toned legs in a pair of Prada pink jacquard skorts costing an eye-watering £1,390. A skort is a hybrid of a skirt and shorts.

Rita paired the thigh briefs with a multicolored wavy-patterned top and a pair of bright blue sneakers.

To complete her holiday look, the hitmaker Body On Me added red tinted sunglasses, white socks and a plethora of gold bracelets and colored rings.

She let her curly blonde locks fall over her shoulders, adding another pop of color with pale pink lipstick.

In another image, Rita swapped her pink skorts for red and white polkadot shorts as she enjoyed a treat of cotton candy.

With the star also sharing other photos of her fun day out.

In her post, Rita wrote: ‘When In Disney, thank you @disneylandparis for everything. I can’t believe the fireworks at the end. I really cried. even though I didn’t understand it in French, but you know I let it slip out of my head like that.’

It comes as Rita once again showed off her incredible figure on Wednesday as she slipped into a form-fitting sheer patterned dress for sultry snaps she shared on her Instagram Grid.

She added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of black platform heels and accessorized with an array of chunky rings and black bracelets.

It comes after it was reported that Rita’s partner Taika Waititi, 46, has moved into her London home.

The couple have been spotted on several occasions in North London in recent weeks, running errands and reportedly turning the house into a home.

Obviously, Rita – who is working on several films – and Taika – who recently released Thor: Love and Thunder are hoping to tie the knot once their work commitments are finalized.