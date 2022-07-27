Rita Ora flaunts her figure in a sheer gown during trip to Paris with fiancé Taika Waititi

Rita Ora showed off her incredible figure as she turned up a storm in a series of blistering snaps as she documented her trip to Paris with her fiancé Taika Waititi.

The singer, 31, put on a glamorous show in a figure-hugging sheer patterned dress and sultry snaps shared on her Instagram Grid on Wednesday.

She added a few extra inches to her frame with a pair of black platform heels and accessorised with an array of chunky rings and black bracelets.

Rita accentuated her striking features with a hint of mascara and a dab of lipstick as she gave the camera a smoldering look.

The Poison hitmaker styled her golden locks in natural curls while leaning against a wall for the gorgeous photos.

She didn’t shy away from striking a series of sensational poses in other snaps in the same outfit as she prepared for a glitzy night out in the French capital.

In addition to showing off her lithe physique in the elegant snaps, Rita also shared photos of her director fiancé Taika and boyfriend Baz Luhrmann.

Thor director Taika, 46, was seen crouching on the floor chatting with artist Alejandro Jodorowsky.

Taika cut a smart figure in black trousers and a lively shirt embellished with yellow and blue shell patterns during their outing.

Rita shared a selfie of herself posing with Elvis filmmaker Baz, 59, as she documented her trip to Paris.

The musician also shared a mirror selfie of herself in a white robe as she posed in her hotel bathroom.

Next to the photo gallery she simply wrote: ‘Paris adventures pt2.’

Her latest holiday snaps come after she showed off her incredible figure on Monday when she took to Instagram to share photos from her Paris getaway.

The star looked gorgeous in a cerulean co-ord of snakeskin as she whipped up a storm in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Rita wore platform sandals and joked that she could still make the most of the sights despite how “dirty” her shoes were.

The stylish ensemble consisted of a thigh split mini skirt which she paired with a matching overshirt and an asymmetrical crop top.

Rita flashed her long legs in the cute snaps along with her slender midriff as she playfully posed for the camera.

Accessory with a splash of gold jewelry, the singer let her blonde locks fall in natural curls on her shoulders.

Shielding her eyes behind oversized shades, the For You hitmaker was the tourist every inch as she enjoyed snails at the swanky five-star Intercontinental Le Grand hotel.

She captioned the snaps: ‘A quick moment of appreciation for being able to experience things. It doesn’t matter how dirty your clunky flip flops get.”

It comes after it was reported that Rita’s partner Taika has moved into her London home.

The couple have been spotted on numerous occasions in North London in recent weeks running errands and reportedly turning the house into a home.

It’s clear that Rita – who is working on several films and The Voice Australia – and Taika – who recently completed Thor: Love and Thunder – hope to tie the knot once their work commitments are completed.

A spectator told The sun: ‘It’s unusual to see Rita around these days – she bought the house but left the country almost immediately afterwards and hardly spent any time there.

“But they were shopping for things and loading bits into it and it’s clear this will be their home, at least for a while.

“They’re a bunch of jet-setters and they have houses all over the place, but it felt like this was a pretty permanent move to observe their behavior.”

Rita splashed into the “haunted” six-bedroom mansion in February and reportedly made the purchase using a loan from Queen’s bank Coutts & Co – which offers private banking and wealth management services for high net worth individuals.

According to the mirrorRita’s company Rora Properties bought the property, which is built in the Arts and Crafts style.

In August, the couple, who began dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, would go so fast in their relationship that they started talking about marriage, a source told New Idea.

“Taika calls Rita ‘wifey’ all the time and talks about how he will be her first and last husband,” the insider said.

Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] absolutely hoping he’s real,” they continued, adding that she’s “absolutely obsessed” with her Thor director.

At the time, Rita had reportedly joked about getting married in a “quick, hippie-dippy” California ceremony, then celebrating with a bigger party at a later date.

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.