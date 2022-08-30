Rita Ora flashes plenty of underboob in cutout bodysuit as she performs at Zurich Open Air festival

<!–

Rita Ora looked incredible on Saturday as she took the stage at the Zurich Open Air festival.

The singer, 31, slipped into a sparkly silver bodysuit with cutouts that showed her underbust in a sexy display.

Rita’s figure-hugging ensemble was adorned with shimmering fringes, leaving her legs clad in tights bare.

She styled her blonde locks in gorgeous waves and adorned them with some glitzy rings and bracelets.

She completed her look with a smooth pink lipstick and sparkly eye embellishments to match her outfit.

Rita put in an energetic performance, tearing up the stage in a pair of glitter-covered high-heeled boots.

The festival kicked off on Tuesday with acts such as Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon, Bastille, G-EAZY and David Guetta all already taking the stage.

While acts such as KYGO, Lewis Capaldi and Camelphat perform alongside Rita on the final day of the festival.

It comes after the star secretly tied the knot with her director beau Taika Waititi in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.