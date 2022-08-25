Rita Ora flashes her washboard abs in a tiny black crop top and shorts as she steps out in London

<!–

She recently married director Taika Waititi in an intimate ceremony in London, according to reports.

And on Wednesday, newlywed Rita Ora looked fabulous as she stepped outside for a refreshment after her daily workout in the capital.

The singer, 31, flashed her washboard abs in a tiny black crop top and shorts, along with a pair of bold trainers and long white socks.

Stunning: newlywed Rita Ora looked fabulous after her daily workout in the capital on Wednesday

She wore several gold necklaces and rings, while wearing quirky white sunglasses.

The natural beauty opted for a fresh face and styled her blond curls in a bun.

Rita was all smiles as she wore a white sweater in one hand and an orange smoothie in the other.

Looks good! The singer, 31, flashed her washboard abs in a tiny black crop top and shorts, along with a pair of bold trainers and long white socks

Stylish: She wore several gold chains and rings, while wearing quirky white sunglasses

The singer is said to have already changed her last name and will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker and the Thor: Love And Thunder director, 46, have both been pictured in recent days wearing gold bands on their ring fingers – sparking speculation that they had already tied the knot.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

Beautiful: the natural beauty opted for a fresh face and styled her blond curls in a bun

Meet Ms. Waititi-Ora! Rita married director Taika Waititi in an intimate ceremony in London, according to reports (pictured together in March)

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi for comment.