Rita Ora flashes her washboard abs and a hint of underboob in a crop top

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rita Ora is known for her incredible figure.

And on Thursday, the singer, 32, showed it when she shared a series of snaps with fans on Instagram.

The hitmaker, who is known for songs like Anywhere and Your Song, shared a photo of herself showing off her washboard abs and a hint of underbust in a crop top while getting ready for an event.

‘Randomzzz’: Rita Ora flashed her washboard abs and a hint of underbust in a crop top as she shared a series of racy photos with fans on Thursday

Wearing a black cropped tank top with gray sweatpants, Rita pulled her sweatpants in the racy graphic.

She had her honey blonde locks over her shoulders and wore makeup, including a pink eye, small eyebrows and jewels around the eyes.

She also shared a close-up of the makeup with fans.

Close up: She had her honey blonde locks over her shoulders and wore makeup including a pink eye, small eyebrows and jewels around the eyes. She also shared a close-up of the makeup with fans

Top of the crops: Another image shows her posing for a mirror selfie and showing off her abs in a crop top and leggings while working out

Another: Rita once again flaunted her figure in another racy image

Gorgeous: In another image, she poses for a sizzling selfie while going braless in a blue slip top

In another image, she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie and working out her abs in a crop top and leggings.

In another picture, she poses for a sizzling selfie while going braless in a blue slip-top and also poses with facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards.

In one image, she smiles as she undergoes full-body cryotherapy.

“Randomzzzz,” read the caption of her post.

Behind the scenes snaps: She also poses with facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards

Documenting Everything: She is also seen posing with her girlfriends at an event

“Randomzzzz,” read the caption of her post. She wore a striking sheepskin coat for one moment

Feeling the chill: In one image, she smiles as she undergoes full-body cryotherapy

Wow: Rita left little to the imagination on Monday night as she donned a sassy dress for the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Rita sparkled in a sheer red dress as she attended the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

The singer, 32, dared to expose herself as she showed off her underwear under a sheer red dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

Not content with turning heads in her flashy outfit, Rita was stunned when she also rocked outlandish webbed makeup around her eyes, which she later said was “mermaid-inspired.”

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.