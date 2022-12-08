Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Entertainment

Rita Ora flashes her washboard abs and a hint of underboob in a crop top

by Merry
written by Merry
'Randomzzz': Rita Ora flashed her washboard abs and a hint of underbust in a crop top as she shared a series of racy photos with fans on Thursday

‘Randomzzz’: Rita Ora flashes her washboard abs and a hint of underbust in a crop top as she shares a series of racy photos with fans

By Chloe-lee Longhetti for Mailonline

published: 19:08, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 19:17, Dec 8, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rita Ora is known for her incredible figure.

And on Thursday, the singer, 32, showed it when she shared a series of snaps with fans on Instagram.

The hitmaker, who is known for songs like Anywhere and Your Song, shared a photo of herself showing off her washboard abs and a hint of underbust in a crop top while getting ready for an event.

'Randomzzz': Rita Ora flashed her washboard abs and a hint of underbust in a crop top as she shared a series of racy photos with fans on Thursday

‘Randomzzz’: Rita Ora flashed her washboard abs and a hint of underbust in a crop top as she shared a series of racy photos with fans on Thursday

Wearing a black cropped tank top with gray sweatpants, Rita pulled her sweatpants in the racy graphic.

She had her honey blonde locks over her shoulders and wore makeup, including a pink eye, small eyebrows and jewels around the eyes.

She also shared a close-up of the makeup with fans.

Close up: She had her honey blonde locks over her shoulders and wore makeup including a pink eye, small eyebrows and jewels around the eyes. She also shared a close-up of the makeup with fans

Close up: She had her honey blonde locks over her shoulders and wore makeup including a pink eye, small eyebrows and jewels around the eyes. She also shared a close-up of the makeup with fans

Close up: She had her honey blonde locks over her shoulders and wore makeup including a pink eye, small eyebrows and jewels around the eyes. She also shared a close-up of the makeup with fans

Top of the crops: Another image shows her posing for a mirror selfie and showing off her abs in a crop top and leggings while working out

Top of the crops: Another image shows her posing for a mirror selfie and showing off her abs in a crop top and leggings while working out

Top of the crops: Another image shows her posing for a mirror selfie and showing off her abs in a crop top and leggings while working out

Another: Rita once again flaunted her figure in another racy image

Another: Rita once again flaunted her figure in another racy image

Another: Rita once again flaunted her figure in another racy image

Gorgeous: In another image, she poses for a sizzling selfie while going braless in a blue slip top

Gorgeous: In another image, she poses for a sizzling selfie while going braless in a blue slip top

Gorgeous: In another image, she poses for a sizzling selfie while going braless in a blue slip top

In another image, she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie and working out her abs in a crop top and leggings.

In another picture, she poses for a sizzling selfie while going braless in a blue slip-top and also poses with facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards.

In one image, she smiles as she undergoes full-body cryotherapy.

“Randomzzzz,” read the caption of her post.

Behind the scenes snaps: She also poses with facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards

Behind the scenes snaps: She also poses with facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards

Behind the scenes snaps: She also poses with facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards

Documenting Everything: She is also seen posing with her girlfriends at an event

Documenting Everything: She is also seen posing with her girlfriends at an event

Documenting Everything: She is also seen posing with her girlfriends at an event

1670527286 94 Rita Ora flashes her washboard abs and a hint of

1670527286 94 Rita Ora flashes her washboard abs and a hint of

“Randomzzzz,” read the caption of her post. She wore a striking sheepskin coat for one moment

Feeling the chill: In one image, she smiles as she undergoes full-body cryotherapy

Feeling the chill: In one image, she smiles as she undergoes full-body cryotherapy

Feeling the chill: In one image, she smiles as she undergoes full-body cryotherapy

Wow: Rita left little to the imagination on Monday night as she donned a sassy dress for the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall

Wow: Rita left little to the imagination on Monday night as she donned a sassy dress for the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall

Showing off: The singer, 32, dared to bare as she flashed her underwear under a red sheer dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet

Showing off: The singer, 32, dared to bare as she flashed her underwear under a red sheer dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet

Wow: Rita left little to the imagination on Monday night as she donned a sassy dress for the 2022 British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Rita sparkled in a sheer red dress as she attended the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

The singer, 32, dared to expose herself as she showed off her underwear under a sheer red dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

Not content with turning heads in her flashy outfit, Rita was stunned when she also rocked outlandish webbed makeup around her eyes, which she later said was “mermaid-inspired.”

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.

Style: Rita paired her backless outfit with a pair of matching red heels, while her blonde locks fell over her shoulders

Style: Rita paired her backless outfit with a pair of matching red heels, while her blonde locks fell over her shoulders

Style: Rita paired her backless outfit with a pair of matching red heels, while her blonde locks fell over her shoulders

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Mike Myers, 59, makes rare appearance with his...

Toni Collette was separated from husband Dave Galafassi...

Katherine Ryan shows off her baby bump in...

Stacey Solomon shows off her Christmas decorations with...

NRL: Benji Marshall’s wife Zoe reveals Wests Tigers...

Gwyneth Paltrow sizzles in a plunging velvet dress...

Kaia Gerber slips into an all black ensemble...

Cardi B shares she had surgery to remove...

Gisele Bundchen ‘likes’ ex Tom Brady’s post wishing...

Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse suffers wardrobe malfunction...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More