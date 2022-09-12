Rita Ora flashes her underwear under a colourful sheer dress

<!–

She recently tied the knot with Marvel director Taika Waititi.

And Rita Ora, 31, looked stunning as she was pictured in a fashionable outfit for a performance at a Costa Brazil event with Vogue Brazil.

Rita flashed her underwear under the colorful sheer dress with a zipper in the front.

She’s on her way! Later she slipped into the tiniest hot pants to take a helicopter ride to her next performance in Brazil

Her ring finger wasn’t visible on the snaps, but she saved her sparkle for her choice of shoes – black strappy sandals with diamond details.

She sported her long blonde locks in a natural curly style as she posed for snaps in front of a green foliage backdrop.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker was later joined by her sister Elena and boyfriend Vas J Morgan as the group posed for a sizzling snap.

Fun: She was clearly having a lot of fun and captioned the photos with the words, ‘@rockinrio to chegando! underway!!! Can’t wait to perform on the main stage for all of you tonight!!’

Moments to Remember: She looked beautiful sharing a glimpse of the view below her

Always thinking about fashion: she paired her hot pants with printed tights and a lime green cardigan

After the event, the singer shared a gallery of photos of herself wearing the tiniest printed hotpants to jump into a helicopter for her next performance.

She paired them with printed tights and a lime green cardigan and shared photos of the view below.

Stunning: Rita showed her impeccable sense of style earlier in her sheer number

Bond: The Hot Right Now hitmaker was later joined by her sister Elena and boyfriend Vas J Morgan as the group posed for a sizzling photo

Rita pictured on stage at Rock in Rio Festival in Cidade do Rock on Saturday.

The singer showed off her sensational figure in a dazzling silver bodysuit with rhinestone tassels and matching gloves.

She donned a pair of matching heels as she stepped across the stage during the raunchy performance.

Rita opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her golden locks in beach waves.