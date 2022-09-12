WhatsNew2Day
Rita Ora flashes her underwear under a colourful sheer dress

Entertainment
By Merry

EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora shows off her underwear under a colorful sheer dress for a performance on Costa Brazil before slipping into tiny hot pants to take a helicopter ride

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: 11:36, September 12, 2022 | Updated: 11:36, September 12, 2022

She recently tied the knot with Marvel director Taika Waititi.

And Rita Ora, 31, looked stunning as she was pictured in a fashionable outfit for a performance at a Costa Brazil event with Vogue Brazil.

Rita flashed her underwear under the colorful sheer dress with a zipper in the front.

EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora flashed her underwear under a colorful sheer dress on Thursday for a performance in Costa Brazil with Vogue

Her ring finger wasn’t visible on the snaps, but she saved her sparkle for her choice of shoes – black strappy sandals with diamond details.

She sported her long blonde locks in a natural curly style as she posed for snaps in front of a green foliage backdrop.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker was later joined by her sister Elena and boyfriend Vas J Morgan as the group posed for a sizzling snap.

Fun: She was clearly having a lot of fun and captioned the photos with the words, '@rockinrio to chegando! underway!!! Can't wait to perform on the main stage for all of you tonight!!'

After the event, the singer shared a gallery of photos of herself wearing the tiniest printed hotpants to jump into a helicopter for her next performance.

She paired them with printed tights and a lime green cardigan and shared photos of the view below.

And she was clearly having a lot of fun captioning the photos with the words, ‘@rockinrio to chegando! underway!!! Can’t wait to perform on the main stage for all of you tonight!!’

Stunning: Rita showed her impeccable sense of style earlier in her sheer number

Rita pictured on stage at Rock in Rio Festival in Cidade do Rock on Saturday.

The singer showed off her sensational figure in a dazzling silver bodysuit with rhinestone tassels and matching gloves.

She donned a pair of matching heels as she stepped across the stage during the raunchy performance.

Rita opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her golden locks in beach waves.

Talented: Rita gave a breathtaking performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Cidade do Rock on Sunday

