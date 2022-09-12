Rita Ora flashes her underwear under a colourful sheer dress
EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora shows off her underwear under a colorful sheer dress for a performance on Costa Brazil before slipping into tiny hot pants to take a helicopter ride
She recently tied the knot with Marvel director Taika Waititi.
And Rita Ora, 31, looked stunning as she was pictured in a fashionable outfit for a performance at a Costa Brazil event with Vogue Brazil.
Rita flashed her underwear under the colorful sheer dress with a zipper in the front.
She’s on her way! Later she slipped into the tiniest hot pants to take a helicopter ride to her next performance in Brazil
Her ring finger wasn’t visible on the snaps, but she saved her sparkle for her choice of shoes – black strappy sandals with diamond details.
She sported her long blonde locks in a natural curly style as she posed for snaps in front of a green foliage backdrop.
The Hot Right Now hitmaker was later joined by her sister Elena and boyfriend Vas J Morgan as the group posed for a sizzling snap.
Fun: She was clearly having a lot of fun and captioned the photos with the words, ‘@rockinrio to chegando! underway!!! Can’t wait to perform on the main stage for all of you tonight!!’
Moments to Remember: She looked beautiful sharing a glimpse of the view below her
Always thinking about fashion: she paired her hot pants with printed tights and a lime green cardigan
After the event, the singer shared a gallery of photos of herself wearing the tiniest printed hotpants to jump into a helicopter for her next performance.
She paired them with printed tights and a lime green cardigan and shared photos of the view below.
And she was clearly having a lot of fun captioning the photos with the words, ‘@rockinrio to chegando! underway!!! Can’t wait to perform on the main stage for all of you tonight!!’
Stunning: Rita showed her impeccable sense of style earlier in her sheer number
Wow! The singer, 31, showed off her sensational figure in a sheer maxi dress which she wore over a black bra and matching trousers
Bond: The Hot Right Now hitmaker was later joined by her sister Elena and boyfriend Vas J Morgan as the group posed for a sizzling photo
Rita pictured on stage at Rock in Rio Festival in Cidade do Rock on Saturday.
The singer showed off her sensational figure in a dazzling silver bodysuit with rhinestone tassels and matching gloves.
She donned a pair of matching heels as she stepped across the stage during the raunchy performance.
Rita opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her golden locks in beach waves.
Talented: Rita gave a breathtaking performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Cidade do Rock on Sunday