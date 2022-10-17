Rita Ora flashes a hint of underboob in a two-tone cropped jacket as she poses for snaps

Rita Ora sent the temperature up with a blistering series of photos posted to Instagram from Harley Street in London on Sunday.

The singer, 31, flashed a hint of her underbust in a midriff-baring cropped jacket with an oversized collar and a brown-and-gray two-tone design.

She continued her look with an acid-washed denim maxi skirt and oversized futuristic white-rimmed sunglasses, playfully sticking out her tongue.

Hot stuff: Rita Ora sent the temperature up with a sizzling series of photos posted to Instagram on Sunday from London’s Harley Street

The Anywhere singer lifted her skirt and revealed a pair of dazzling, mirrored knee-high boots with white laces, while carrying a matching handbag.

In her caption, she wrote: ‘Congratulations to everyone who saw me take this photo on this beautiful Sunday morning in these streets of London. I wonder where I’m going?’

Rita looked fabulous in a black mini dress with a thong bikini detail on the front on Friday.

The hitmaker, who recently married Hollywood star Taika Waititi, showed off her toned, gym-sharpened legs in the song that suited her perfectly as he left the set of a London music studio.

Wow! The singer, 31, flashed a hint of her underbust in a midriff-baring cropped jacket with an oversized collar and a brown-and-gray two-tone design

Looks good: She continued her look with an acid-washed denim maxi skirt and oversized futuristic sunglasses with white rimmed, she put her modeling skills to use

Futuristic: The Anywhere singer lifted her skirt to reveal a pair of dazzling, mirrored knee-high boots with white laces, while carrying a matching handbag

Hometown: In her caption, she wrote: ‘Cheers to everyone who saw me take this photo on this beautiful Sunday morning in these streets of London. I wonder where I’m going?’

She added a few inches to her height with a pair of dazzling Mary Jane platform heels.

Rita wore her naturally curly hair in a straight and sleek hairstyle as she went out in the photo.

She smiled one last time as she stepped into a black cab at the end of the day.

Rita also proudly showed off her incredible figure in a sassy black co-ord as she enjoyed a night out at the BYREDO Eyes Closed Dinner in London on Wednesday.

Wow! On Friday, Rita took to Instagram, where she shared a series of gorgeous photos of herself wearing eye-catching Marc Jacobs garments.

She showed off her incredible figure in the barely visible look and platform shoes as she headed out for the evening.

Rita previously took to Instagram to share a breathtaking video of her impressive biceps, stressing that lifting weights was “the only way to get over her jet lag.”

After returning to London after her trip to Auckland to perform at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, she wrote in her caption: ‘Straight off a 24 hour flight.

The Girls singer added: “It’s the only way to get over jet lag.”

Rita performed for Australia’s titanic battle with New Zealand at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday.

The beauty showed off her rock-hard abs in black lingerie she wore under a stylish cropped suit.