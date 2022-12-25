Rita Ora enjoys some caviar while spending Christmas in London with her family

Rita Ora looked cheerful as she spent Christmas at home in London with her loved ones.

The singer, 32, shared several snaps of herself curled up on the couch as she spent some quality time with her family over the holidays.

The hitmaker wore a beige sweater and blue jeans, paired with dark brown boots and a teal bracelet.

In another look, Rita wore a black sweater with a Mickey Mouse print while enjoying some caviar.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Merry Xmas, home for the winter. Have a blessed day everyone I love you! swipe for my tipsy @prosperotequila tequila jingle punch (welcome)”.

It comes after Rita’s husband Taika revealed that actor Robert Pattinson played matchmaker in their relationship – introducing them to each other at a barbecue where they became friends.

The director, who married the singer earlier this year, said he knew Rita for three years before their friendship blossomed into romance and they started dating in 2021.

Taika said on Louis Theroux’s Interviews series that his and Rita’s relationship works because they were “best friends” before.

When asked about their first meeting, Waititi told Theroux, “We’ve actually known each other for years before we got together.

“Everyone thinks we met in Australia last year. Do you know who brought her to my house? Robert Pattinson. He persuaded her.

‘I had a little barbeque and we just got talking, we hit it off, we became friends. Then we were just good buddies for the next three and a half years.

Marital bliss: Rita’s husband Taika recently revealed that actor Robert Pattinson played matchmaker by introducing the couple for the first time

“We had several relationships, and every time we hung out, we picked up where we left off, and it was a good friendship, and we decided to screw it all up.

“I just love the fact that we work hard, and we both have our own jobs and are independent, but are also best friends.

‘We are from different parts of the world, she is from Kosovo and I am from New Zealand. They are very far away, but our backgrounds were quite similar.

“We both grew up poor in working-class families her dad had pubs and she hung out in pubs a lot when she was a kid and my mum worked in pubs and a lot of my family like to be in pubs so I was in pubs a lot as a child.

“The background of the Maori communities is very similar to the Kosovan communities, as if our sensibilities are quite aligned, I think.”