Rita Ora dons a gold band on her ring finger amid rumours she’s secretly married Taika Waititi
Rita Ora did little to refute rumors that she secretly tied the knot with Taika Waititi when she was seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger.
The singer, 31, delighted fans with a photo dump on Monday as she shared sultry snaps from her recent Paris getaway.
She modeled a range of dazzling outfits in the post, but it was her jewelry that caught the eye when she was seen wearing a gold band to match the one Taika was also wearing in a previous photo.
Rita looked amazing in the post as she showed off her figure in a skimpy black top with sexy openwork details that flashed her assets.
Hitmaker Hot Right Now added to the glamor with a host of gold jewelery and red-tinted sunglasses.
Other photos in the post saw the singer don a colorful corset and beige pants as she toured an art museum, donning a quirky dress for a photo shoot.
The news comes after Rita and Taika sparked speculation that they got married after the Thor director spotted a wedding ring on Friday.
An Instagram photo shared by Rita’s sister Elena showed Taika, 46, with the gold jewelry on his left finger enjoying a drink in the sun.
Meanwhile, Rita also uploaded the same photo to her Instagram, but the singer eloquently covered Taika’s hand with her caption.
MailOnline has reached out to Rita and Taika representatives for comment.
In June, it was reported that the couple would marry after asking the question almost at the same time.
The British singer and New Zealand filmmaker are said to be planning an impending low-key ceremony abroad before celebrating a big party in London with their fellow A-lists later this year.
Wedding Bells: Rita and Taika reportedly got engaged earlier this year after popping the question almost simultaneously (pictured in March)
It’s clear that Rita, who is working on several films and The Voice Australia, and Taika, who is planning a series of films, hope to tie the knot once their work commitments are completed.
A friend told The sun: ‘It’s not about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. The point is that they are in love and decide that the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.
“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post.
“There is no ring or large build-up. They came closer and closer and finally said to each other almost simultaneously, “I want to marry you.”
In August, the couple, who began dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, would go so fast in their relationship that they started talking about marriage, a source told New Idea.
“Taika calls Rita ‘wifey’ all the time and talks about how he will be her first and last husband,” the insider said.
Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] absolutely hoping he’s real,” they continued, adding that she’s “absolutely obsessed” with her Thor director.
At the time, Rita had reportedly started joking about getting married in a “quick, hippie-dippy” California ceremony, and celebrating with a bigger party at a later date.
Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.
The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.
In February, Rita reflected on her relationship with Taika when she shared a glowing Valentine’s Day post.
The singer thanked the director for “being cool” when she posted a never-before-seen return of the couple in 2018 – three years before their romance began.
RITA ORA’S ROMANCE HISTORY
BRUNO MARS 2009 – 2011
Before one of them became famous, Rita dated Bruno Mars at the age of 18 and later said, “It was love at first sight.”
‘We met in 2009. I was 18 and started at Roc Nation. Bruno was also unknown at the time.
“He was a struggling songwriter who was hired to write songs for me. I thought, “Wow, that’s just the best man in the world!”‘
ROB KARDASHIAN 2012
The singer dated reality star Rob for two months starting in October 2012 before ending their brief romance due to her “hectic work schedule” and their incompatible lifestyles.
And she admits to forgetting that she even dated the sock designer because the volatile relationship was “very short-lived.”
The end of their brief romance coincided with a series of bitter social media posts from Rob, which indirectly suggested that the singer had cheated on him multiple times during their relationship.
Rita and Calvin Harris
CALVIN HARRIS 2013 – 2014
Calvin and Rita were linked in the spring of 2013 with the couple who had been dating for about a year.
The DJ and Rita had a romantic and professional relationship and collaborated on Rita’s number one hit I Will Never Let You Down.
Rita is said to have blushed after hearing on Twitter that her relationship was over.
The Scottish DJ took to the social networking site to announce that the couple’s longstanding romance was over, but it was claimed that the hitmaker I Will Never Let You Down was unaware her beau would be releasing the statement.
RICKY HIL 2014 – 2015
Rita and Tommy Hilfiger’s son, Ricky Hil, confirmed their relationship in August 2014, but broke up after 14 months of the on/off romance.
A$AP ROCKY 2015
Rocky had an affair with Rita in 2015. The rapper later caused controversy when he included explicit lyrics about his rumored ex in his single Better Things.
ASAP – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – later admitted his comments about Rita were “tasteless.”
TRAVIS BARKER 2015
Rita had a month-long affair with Kourtney Kardashian’s now husband in the fall of 2015. Rumor has it that Travis broke off the romance because she didn’t want to be in a “serious relationship.”
Rita and Andrew Watt
ANDREW WATT 2016 – 2017
Rita enjoyed a longstanding romance with fellow musician Andrew in 2016, before splitting up, with the star revealing her single status during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show.
ANDREW GARFIELD 2018
The singer and Hollywood actor had a steamy affair for four months before Andrew took some time off for a “more private life,” with Rita returning to Watt for a brief reconciliation after Garfield’s split.
TAIKA WAITITI 2020 – PRESENT
The couple started dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, and they would go so fast in their relationship that they started talking about marriage within months, a source said. New idea.