Rita Ora dons a gold band on her ring finger amid rumours she’s secretly married Taika Waititi

Rita Ora did little to refute rumors that she secretly tied the knot with Taika Waititi when she was seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

The singer, 31, delighted fans with a photo dump on Monday as she shared sultry snaps from her recent Paris getaway.

She modeled a range of dazzling outfits in the post, but it was her jewelry that caught the eye when she was seen wearing a gold band to match the one Taika was also wearing in a previous photo.

A ring to tell us? Rita Ora did little to refute rumors she secretly tied the knot with Taika Waititi when she saw a gold band on her ring finger

Rita looked amazing in the post as she showed off her figure in a skimpy black top with sexy openwork details that flashed her assets.

Hitmaker Hot Right Now added to the glamor with a host of gold jewelery and red-tinted sunglasses.

Other photos in the post saw the singer don a colorful corset and beige pants as she toured an art museum, donning a quirky dress for a photo shoot.

Sizzling: The 31-year-old singer delighted fans with a photo dump on Monday as she shared sultry snaps from her recent Paris getaway

The news comes after Rita and Taika sparked speculation that they got married after the Thor director spotted a wedding ring on Friday.

Bling: She modeled dazzling outfits, but it was her jewelry that caught the eye

An Instagram photo shared by Rita’s sister Elena showed Taika, 46, with the gold jewelry on his left finger enjoying a drink in the sun.

Meanwhile, Rita also uploaded the same photo to her Instagram, but the singer eloquently covered Taika’s hand with her caption.

MailOnline has reached out to Rita and Taika representatives for comment.

In June, it was reported that the couple would marry after asking the question almost at the same time.

The British singer and New Zealand filmmaker are said to be planning an impending low-key ceremony abroad before celebrating a big party in London with their fellow A-lists later this year.

Wedding Bells: Rita and Taika reportedly got engaged earlier this year after popping the question almost simultaneously (pictured in March)

It’s clear that Rita, who is working on several films and The Voice Australia, and Taika, who is planning a series of films, hope to tie the knot once their work commitments are completed.

A friend told The sun: ‘It’s not about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. The point is that they are in love and decide that the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post.

“There is no ring or large build-up. They came closer and closer and finally said to each other almost simultaneously, “I want to marry you.”

Notable: Other photos in the post saw the singer donning a colorful corset and beige pants while touring an art museum

Culture: Rita recorded the best attractions in Paris during her recent vacation

Snap happy: Rita donned a quirky layered dress and platform shoes for a photo shoot

In August, the couple, who began dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, would go so fast in their relationship that they started talking about marriage, a source told New Idea.

“Taika calls Rita ‘wifey’ all the time and talks about how he will be her first and last husband,” the insider said.

Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] absolutely hoping he’s real,” they continued, adding that she’s “absolutely obsessed” with her Thor director.

At the time, Rita had reportedly started joking about getting married in a “quick, hippie-dippy” California ceremony, and celebrating with a bigger party at a later date.

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

Married man? Rita and Taika fueled speculation they got married after the Thor director spotted a wedding ring on Friday

Could it be? Rita also uploaded the same photo to her Instagram, but the singer eloquently covered Taika’s hand with her caption

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

In February, Rita reflected on her relationship with Taika when she shared a glowing Valentine’s Day post.

The singer thanked the director for “being cool” when she posted a never-before-seen return of the couple in 2018 – three years before their romance began.

Before Taika, Rita had a romance with a string of big names, starting in her pre-fame years.

Before one of them became a superstar, Rita dated Bruno Mars at the age of 18 and later said, “It was love at first sight.”

‘We met in 2009. I was 18 and started at Roc Nation. Bruno was also unknown at the time. He was a struggling songwriter who was hired to write songs for me. I thought, “Wow, that’s just the best man in the world!”‘

After Bruno, the singer dated reality star Rob Kardashian for two months from October 2012 before ending their brief romance due to her “hectic work schedule” and their incompatible lifestyles.