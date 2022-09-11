Rita Ora displays her toned midriff on hotel balcony in Rio de Janeiro

<!–

Rita Ora looked nothing short of sensational as she soaked up the sun on her hotel balcony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday.

The singer, 31, showed off her incredible figure as she donned a white and green check bikini top and matching shorts.

The hitmaker also wore a matching bandana and let her honey blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

Rita looked cheerful as she struck a playful pose while a friend snapped a photo of her.

The Masked Singer jury showcased her natural beauty while going makeup-free.

It comes after the singer exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Rita has enjoyed high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.