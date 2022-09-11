Rita Ora displays her slender physique as she frolics in the surf

WhatsNew2Day
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Still hot now! Bikini-clad Rita Ora shows off her slim physique as she frolicates in the surf during Brazil’s beach day ahead of her appearance at the Rock In Rio festival

By Jason Chester for MailOnline

Published: 15:34, September 11, 2022 | Updated: 15:42, September 11, 2022

If temperatures in Rio de Janeiro weren’t already warm enough, Rita Ora pushed the mercury even higher on Sunday during a beach day in the Brazilian coastal city.

The British singer, 31, showed off her toned physique after she stripped down to a seasonal blue bikini while making the most of her weekend free time.

Rita, who will be performing Sunday night at the city’s annual Rock In Rio festival, was joined by close friend Vas J. Morgan as she frolicked in the surf before wading in for a swim.

However, the newlywed, married star appeared to be without filmmaker husband Taiki Waititi, with whom she exchanged vows in a private ceremony in August.

Here she comes: If temperatures weren't hot enough in Rio de Janeiro, Rita Ora pushed the mercury even higher on Sunday during a beach day in Brazil's coastal city on Sunday

Here she comes: If temperatures weren’t hot enough in Rio de Janeiro, Rita Ora pushed the mercury even higher on Sunday during a beach day in Brazil’s coastal city on Sunday

Rita and Taika, whose film credits include the Oscar-recognized Jojo Rabbit and the superhero epic Thor: Love And Thunder, began dating in March 2021 before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

In good company: Rita, who will be performing Sunday night at the city's annual Rock In Rio festival, was joined by good friend Vas J. Morgan

Hard to miss: The singer's slender physique stood out as she waded into the water during her performance in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend

